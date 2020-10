View this post on Instagram

Today was the first day of heavy rain. As expected, the infrastructure of the new camp did not hold up to such bad weather. Most of the tents were flooded, forcing residents to move once again and leaving destroyed belongings behind. The "lucky ones" have been relocated to new tents, the rest to tents where there are already too many people, and others still crammed into huge working tents normally, still waiting for a solution. Residents are soaked, have no way to dry their only belongings including mattresses and sleeping blankets. With the help of the bonfire, they prepare for a cold and wet night, hoping they won't get sick.