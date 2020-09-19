Στις 27 Ιουλίου, ο Λιβανέζος καλλιτέχνης Abed Al Kadiri ήταν ενθουσιασμένος για τα εγκαίνια της νέας του έκθεσης «Remains of the Last Red Rose», στον χώρο τέχνης Galerie Tanit στη Βηρυτό.
View this post on Instagram
أودُّ اليوم أن أكون شجرة.. A week after the explosion I dreamt that the gallery had flourished with trees. Today, this dream is coming to life. This is the least I can do and the only way to escape the devastating images that continue to plague my mind day and night. This body of work is created in tribute to the architect and friend, Jean-Marc Bonfils, and all the people and friends who fell victim to the massacre and modest contribution to our Beirut. TODAY I WOULD LIKE TO BE A TREE. Photos by @laetitia.hakim #Repost @galerietanit (@get_repost) ・・・ BEYROUTH Today, I Would Like To be a Tree – @abedalkadiri Directed by @marc_mouarkech Something is growing out of the rubble of Beirut’s Galerie Tanit. On its remaining walls—the very walls on which hung Abed Al Kadiri’s latest exhibition “Remains of the Last Red Rose”, most of which now lies obliterated by the explosion on 4th August—Al Kadiri now presents a new project. In an attempt to counter the scenes of destruction and the people’s feelings of devastation, the artist is creating an alternative scene of natural serenity. The destroyed gallery, now mutated into a raw open space, has become Al Kadiri’s temporary studio while he creates two giant murals painted on 80 cardboard panels. “Today, I Would Like To Be A Tree” is an artistic project and happening conceived by Abed Al Kadiri and directed by Marc Mouarkech that pays tribute to the late Jean-Marc Bonfils, the architect of the gallery building who was killed in the explosion, and that aims to raise funds to help rebuild Beiruti houses. Each of the 80 cardboard panels will be sold with all proceeds going to a relief fund held by the Bassma foundation to help reconstruct the homes of Beirutis most affected by the destruction. The work started 10 days after the explosion. Here we share with you shots of the preparations. More information and a dedicated website will be shared soon. . . #beirutport #BeirutBlast #BeirutExplosion #abedalkadiri #galerietanit #beirut #tribute
Μια εβδομάδα αργότερα, στις 4 Αυγούστου, μια τεράστια έκρηξη στο λιμάνι της πρωτεύουσας του Λιβάνου συντάραξε την καρδιά της πόλης, σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον 190 ανθρώπους, τραυματίζοντας χιλιάδες και μετατρέποντας τη γκαλερί σε ερείπια, κάτω από τα οποία θάφτηκαν τα έργα του καλλιτέχνη.
View this post on Instagram
#Sneakpeek Tonight, the opening reception of my solo show "Remains of the last Red Rose" at Tanit Gallery, Beirut. Safety measures will be applied, masks and sanitizers will be available at the gallery entrance. I will be there between 6-9pm giving and collecting flying kisses 😘 join us! Photo by @laetitia.hakim
«Χρειάστηκε να περάσουν πέντε μέρες για να περπατήσω και να δω το λιμάνι. Όταν είδα όλους αυτούς τους ανθρώπους να βγάζουν selfies, για μένα ήταν σαν να αναδημιουργούσαμε τις ίδιες καταστροφικές εικόνες που προσπαθούσα να αποφύγω από την πρώτη μέρα» αναφέρει ο καλλιτέχνης.
View this post on Instagram
Remains of the last red rose 🥀💔 Repost @galerietanit BEYROUTH EXPLOSION // Remains of the Last Red Rose by @abedalkadiri 🥀 We mourn for Beirut, we keep our loved ones in our hearts, nothing can make up for what they have done! Thank you all for your kind wishes… We would like to send our love to the kind people that helped us with the aftermath 🙏🏻 Wishing our Beirut team a fast recovery 🖤 • • We love #GalerieTanit and were saddened to see these images. Wishing @nailakettanehkunigk and all the team and artist @abedalkadiri a speedy recovery 🙏♥️💔 • “In 1972 Naila Kettaneh Kunigk founded Galerie Tanit in Munich showing contemporary art in Munich,Germany. Walther Mollier who had been working with the gallery since its beginnings, became a partner in 1981. During the 1980s and early 1990s Galerie Tanit became one of the few galleries of the Munich art scene to show an international program of American Minimalism, Italian Arte Povera and exponents of diverse practices in current painting and photography. Galerie Tanit proceeded to show Lebanese artists in Germany from 2004 onwards. 2007 saw the establishment of a gallery showroom in Beirut with a varied international program.” ♥️💔💔♥️🇱🇧 • • #igerslebanon #artlebanon #lebanonart #igersart #artandculture #artgallery #galleries #gallerie #igersgallery #lebanonartgallery #culture #culturalsector #artgalleries #artists #artist #redrose #artistsupport #contemporaryart #artcontemporary #contemporaryartgallery #contemporaryartist #artsagram #shatteredglass #gallerycontemporary #artcontemporain #artbeirut #beirut #lovebeirut #lovelebanon
Ένα μήνα μετά αποφάσισε να δώσει μια πιο θετική, εναλλακτική λύση στις δυσάρεστες όψεις και αναμνήσεις που έχουν απομείνει μετά από μια τέτοια καταστροφή. Μετέτρεψε τον κατεστραμμένο, κενό χώρο της Galerie Tanit σε έναν τόπο γεμάτο ζωή και ζωτικότητα με ένα νέο πρότζεκτ με τίτλο «Today, I Would Like to Be a Tree» (Σήμερα, θα ήθελα να είμαι ένα δέντρο).
Δημιούργησε δύο μεγάλες τοιχογραφίες αποτελούμενες από 80 χαρτόνια στον εσωτερικό τοίχο του χώρου, η μία από τις οποίες απεικονίζει ένα πυκνό δάσος με μαύρα και γκρίζα δέντρα με μοναδικό χρώμα ένα βαθύ, πορφυρό ήλιο σε μια μακρινή γωνία. Η δεύτερη είναι στο στάδιο της δημιουργίας.
View this post on Instagram
In progress #Repost @galerietanit (@get_repost) ・・・ « …The trees of Beirut, the trees of my utopic dreams, the trees of change… » are coming to life 🌳 It is overwhelming to see the work of Abed Al Kadiri taking shape and filling the walls of the gallery. “Today, I would like to be a Tree” is a project conceived by Lebanese #artist @abedalkadiri and directed by @marc_mouarkech to help rebuild Beiruti homes, in response to the August 4 explosion at the Beirut Port. Soon more info on how you can contribute! Photo 1 by @marc_mouarkech Photo 2 @marwan.tahtah Photo 3 by @froupon Photo 4 by @laetitia.hakim
Τα αριθμημένα χαρτόνια διατίθενται προς πώληση, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ και τα έσοδα θα ενισχύσουν τις προσπάθειες της οργάνωσης Bassma, η οποία υλοποιεί πρόγραμμα αποκατάστασης κατεστραμμένων κατοικιών και ενίσχυσης των πληγέντων από την έκρηξη.
View this post on Instagram
"And now we meet in an abandoned studio We hear the playback and it seems so long ago…" – "Video Killed The Radio Star", The Buggles Artist Abed Al Kadira at work on a mural at his "Today, I Would Like to Be a Tree" exhibition at the seriously damaged Galerie Tanit. The title and the theme of Abed's exhibit in progress refers to wanting to escape the feelings of suffocation brought about by the explosion and everything that lead up to it and is also a tribute to his friend famed architect Jean-Marc Bonfils who died in the apartment building he designed which houses the gallery. #beirut#lebanon#beirutexplosion#beirutblast#streetphotography#people
«Θεωρώ αυτό το πρότζεκτ ως εποικοδομητική αντίδραση ενάντια στο αίσθημα ασφυξίας – είτε την ασφυξία από την πρόσφατη πανδημία, την οικονομική ή πολιτική κατάσταση του Λιβάνου, είτε από τη μεγαλύτερη μη πυρηνική έκρηξη στον κόσμο» υπογραμμίζει ο καλλιτέχνης. Παρατηρώντας τον πόνο που με περιβάλλει, ερχόταν συνεχώς μία σκέψη στο μυαλό μου: «Ήθελα να γίνω δέντρο» αναφέρει ο Al Kadiri στην ιστοσελίδα του πρότζεκτ.
View this post on Instagram
Almost three weeks of non stop working to complete the first mural 3.70 x 7m . "Today, I Would Like to be a Tree" have finally it's own website. The first Mural is done and ready to be sold in fragments to support @bassmalb 's initiative in rebuilding 100 Beiruti houses that got affected by the 4th of August Blast. The proceeds of Today, I Would Like to be a Tree will help with the reparation or replacement of front doors, windows and balcony glasses and frames, the rehabilitation of kitchens, households appliances, and toilets as well as the provision of beds and mattresses when needed. Therefore, we rely on your support. "Upon the artist’s decision, you will be choosing a number from any of the murals without choosing the drawing itself. Al Kadiri has given a number to each drawing without following a particular order. You can buy one or more drawings, the correspondent drawing(s) will be delivered to you after September 25, 2020." To get to know more about the project and to support this cause make sure to visit the website (link in Bio), created by my friend and the project director @marc_mouarkech BE A TREE.. Share this post 💚
«Το δέντρο είναι μια εναλλακτική λύση, ίσως ακόμη και ένα αντίδοτο. Οι ρίζες του αγκαλιάζουν τη γη από την οποία αναδύθηκε, σε έναν αμοιβαίο βρόχο δύναμης ζωής. Το δέντρο αντέχει και, ανθεκτικό, θεραπεύεται. Θα ζωγραφίζω δέντρα: τα δέντρα της Βηρυτού, τα δέντρα των ουτοπικών μου ονείρων, τα δέντρα της αλλαγής» σημειώνει.
«Τα δύο έργα είναι αφιερωμένα στη μνήμη του αρχιτέκτονα, του φίλου, Jean-Marc Bonfils που έπαιξε σημαντικό ρόλο στην αναβίωση της κληρονομιάς του Λιβάνου και έχτισε ορόσημα στην αγαπημένη μας Βηρυτό. Είναι επίσης ένα αφιέρωμα σε όλους τους ανθρώπους και τους φίλους που έπεσαν θύματα του μακελειού. Η έκρηξη μας άφησε συντετριμμένους να θρηνούμε απώλειες. Αγαπημένα πρόσωπα, μέρη χαραγμένα στις αναμνήσεις μας, στην πολύτιμη Βηρυτό μας, όπως τη γνωρίζουμε. Το πιο επίπονο από όλα είναι πώς, μέσα σε λίγα δευτερόλεπτα, αυτό το γεγονός έκλεψε, ή ακόμα χειρότερα, εξαφάνισε τα όνειρα ενός έθνους -συμπεριλαμβανομένων των δικών μου- καθώς είδαμε ότι την πρωτεύουσά μας να μετατρέπεται σε ερείπια. Το πρότζεκτ «Today, I would like to be a Tree» είναι μια προσπάθεια να ξεπεράσουμε όλα αυτά» τονίζει ο καλλιτέχνης.
View this post on Instagram
On his most recent visit to Lebanon, French President Emannuel Macron requested to meet active figures in the cultural scene in Lebanon including Lebanese artist and Dongola's director and co-founder Abed Al Kadiri. During the reception which took a place yesterday evening at the Pine Residence, Al Kadiri presented and discussed one of Dongola's most unique hand-made artist's books 'Seasons of Migrations to the North' by the renowned artist Mohammad Omar Khalil, along other artist's books and his own artistic practice. We would like to thank the President for his interest in the art and cultural scene in Lebanon and for his time to hear more about Dongola's mission. Special thanks to the French Embassy and the French Cutural Center for their valuable invitation and this enriching encounter. #publishing #artistbook #beirut #books #handmade #limitededition #publishinghouse
Ο αρχιτέκτονας Jean-Marc Bonfils πέθανε στην έκρηξη στις 4 Αυγούστου, στο διαμέρισμά του, στο κτίριο East Village της Βηρυτού, στο ισόγειο του οποίου στεγάζεται η Galerie Tanit.