أودُّ اليوم أن أكون شجرة.. A week after the explosion I dreamt that the gallery had flourished with trees. Today, this dream is coming to life. This is the least I can do and the only way to escape the devastating images that continue to plague my mind day and night. This body of work is created in tribute to the architect and friend, Jean-Marc Bonfils, and all the people and friends who fell victim to the massacre and modest contribution to our Beirut. TODAY I WOULD LIKE TO BE A TREE. Photos by @laetitia.hakim #Repost @galerietanit (@get_repost) ・・・ BEYROUTH Today, I Would Like To be a Tree – @abedalkadiri Directed by @marc_mouarkech Something is growing out of the rubble of Beirut’s Galerie Tanit. On its remaining walls—the very walls on which hung Abed Al Kadiri’s latest exhibition “Remains of the Last Red Rose”, most of which now lies obliterated by the explosion on 4th August—Al Kadiri now presents a new project. In an attempt to counter the scenes of destruction and the people’s feelings of devastation, the artist is creating an alternative scene of natural serenity. The destroyed gallery, now mutated into a raw open space, has become Al Kadiri’s temporary studio while he creates two giant murals painted on 80 cardboard panels. “Today, I Would Like To Be A Tree” is an artistic project and happening conceived by Abed Al Kadiri and directed by Marc Mouarkech that pays tribute to the late Jean-Marc Bonfils, the architect of the gallery building who was killed in the explosion, and that aims to raise funds to help rebuild Beiruti houses. Each of the 80 cardboard panels will be sold with all proceeds going to a relief fund held by the Bassma foundation to help reconstruct the homes of Beirutis most affected by the destruction. The work started 10 days after the explosion. Here we share with you shots of the preparations. More information and a dedicated website will be shared soon. . . #beirutport #BeirutBlast #BeirutExplosion #abedalkadiri #galerietanit #beirut #tribute