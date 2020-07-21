Editorial Ta Nea: Shoestrings
At the Koumoundourou Square headquarters of main opposition Syriza they appear to be barricading themselves behind invisible enemies and maintain falsely that they are ideologically and politically under siege.
The chain of revelations that emerged in recent days regarding events during the previous Syriza-Independent Greeks ruling coalition demonstrate that there is nothing worse in politics than a glaring lack of self-criticism.
Ever since Syriza lost the July, 2019, elections it has appeared unable to adjust to its new role as main opposition party.
It appears unwilling to review its actions, errors, naïveté, and grand rhetoric while in power.
Doing so would be a sign of maturity and respect for institutions at a time when they are being severely tested and when politicians are struggling to regain the trust of citizens.
Yet, at the Koumoundourou Square headquarters of main opposition Syriza they appear to be barricading themselves behind invisible enemies and maintain falsely that they are ideologically and politically under siege.
The role of the main opposition party is obviously to check the government. But it bears a much greater weight if the party has adopted a mature stance on the political stage, has conducted a dialogue with society, and has recognised its own errors.
Otherwise the road of the main opposition will be rocky and it will trip on its own shoestrings. It will not be able to check the government or persuade the public.
Today, Syriza is building barricades to shield its sinful cadres.
Nothing could be more disastrous for both the party and the country’s central political stage.
Editorial To Vima: Democracy requires transparency and accountability
The sordid revelations about an attempt to cover up officials’ responsibility for the July, 2018, Mati wildfire that claimed 102 lives have stunned public opinion and offend both the memory of the dead.
Hagia Sophia, Turkey, Russia and the West
It is Mr. Erdogan’s commercial and military strategic alliance with Russia through which the Turkish leader has heaped scorn and contempt on Washington and NATO.
FBI seeking suspect in slaying of federal judge’s son at their home
An FBI official said on Monday morning there were no further updates on the investigation.
Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the […]
Editorial Ta Nea: Time
Fragile societies such as Greece’s which remained standing after the first coronavirus wave must now shield themselves against an onslaught of recession and unemployment.
EU parliament to block recovery deal if it falls short of demands
"If these conditions are not sufficiently met, the European parliament will not give its consent."
Editorial To Vima: An unnecessary risk
Those who expected that participants in the festivities would follow health guidelines were out of touch with reality. Such events are inextricably linked to crowds, dancing, and bodily contact.
Editorial To Vima: Our signal, our message, our values
A host of political shifts and the emergence of a number of populist parties and authoritarian leaderships all over the world create bastions that dispute media credibility, especially that of traditional news outlets.