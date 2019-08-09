Τμήματα του Λονδίνου και της νοτιοανατολικής Αγγλίας βυθίστηκαν στο σκοτάδι εξαιτίας μιας εκτεταμένης διακοπής ηλεκτροδότησης, με αποτέλεσμα ορισμένοι φωτεινοί σηματοδότες να μην λειτουργούν, σύμφωνα με τον οργανισμό συγκοινωνιών του Λονδίνου (TfL).

«Σας παρακαλούμε, να είστε ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί στους δρόμους» έγραψε ο TfL στο Twitter.

Due to a large scale National Grid failure there is a power cut in the London and South East areas, meaning that some traffic lights are down. Please be very cautious on the roads! — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 9, 2019

Η υπηρεσία μεταφορών στο Λονδίνο ανέφερε ότι η πτώση στην τάση του ρεύματος επηρεάζει τα φανάρια της πρωτεύουσας, ενώ αρκετές σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές αντιμετωπίζουν καθυστερήσεις και ακυρώσεις δρομολογίων.

⚠️ #TLUpdates – Trains are currently at a stand between Farringdon & Bedford. This is having a wider impact to services across the whole network. More information once we have it. Full details, service updates, travel advice & ticket acceptance ℹ️👇https://t.co/iYMraBkjSy — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) August 9, 2019