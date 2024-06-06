Παρασκευή 07 Ιουνίου 2024
Greek Real Estate Study: Homebuyers Opt for Old Houses
English edition 06 Ιουνίου 2024 | 21:41

Greek Real Estate Study: Homebuyers Opt for Old Houses

The real estate study revealed that Greeks in the market for a new house opt for affordable older units within their financial abilities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Διεθνή

Λαγκάρντ: Σε «ναρκοπέδιο» η μείωση των επιτοκίων – Δύσβατο το τελευταίο μίλι

Λαγκάρντ: Σε «ναρκοπέδιο» η μείωση των επιτοκίων – Δύσβατο το τελευταίο μίλι

Spotlight

The majority of budding homebuyers in Greece (70%) prefer to invest in constructions built over 20 years ago, according to a comprehensive Greek Real Estate study by the largest propetry network in the country for the past 22 years RE/MAX Hellas.

The data on Real Estate in Greece revealed that buyers in the market for a new house opt for affordable older units within their financial abilities, with the aim of their houses gaining value appreciation through renovation and energy upgrades down the road.

Greek Real Estate – Distribution of Sold Properties by Type

Data on nationwide distribution of property sales shows 83.7% of the total number of properties sold were residences (apartments, single-family homes, and maisonettes.

On the other hand, land plots and agricultural plots accounted for a much smaller percentage, 12.8%, and commercial properties accounted for 3.5%.

In Attica, 93.3% of the sold properties were mainly residences (apartments, single-family homes, and maisonettes). Land plots and agricultural plots covered 3.8% of the total volume of transactions, while the percentage of commercial properties was 2.9%.

In the country’s second largest city, Thessaloniki, a similar trend to that of Attica is observed regarding the preference for residences, with 90.8% of sold properties falling into this category. However, it is worth noting that land plots and agricultural plots occupy a smaller but significant percentage of 4.1%, while the percentage of commercial properties stands at 5.1%.

Source: tovima.com
Ευρωεκλογές

Βούλα Πατουλίδου: Δεν μου αρέσει οι Έλληνες ευρωβουλευτές να λοιδωρούν την χώρα μας στο εξωτερικό
InView

Βούλα Πατουλίδου: Δεν μου αρέσει οι Έλληνες ευρωβουλευτές να λοιδωρούν την χώρα μας στο εξωτερικό

Το «για την Ελλάδα ρε γμτ» την ακολουθεί 32 χρόνια μετά και αποτελεί φιλοσοφία ζωής, λέει η Βούλα Πατουλίδου, υποψήφια ευρωβουλευτής της ΝΔ. Μιλά στο in για την εμπειρία της στην Τοπική Αυτοδιοίκηση ενώ κάνει λόγο για εκμετάλλευση του πόνου των συγγενών των θυμάτων των Τεμπών.

Διεθνή

Λαγκάρντ: Σε «ναρκοπέδιο» η μείωση των επιτοκίων – Δύσβατο το τελευταίο μίλι

Λαγκάρντ: Σε «ναρκοπέδιο» η μείωση των επιτοκίων – Δύσβατο το τελευταίο μίλι

Ναυτιλία

Σύμπλευση για απανθρακοποίηση της ναυτιλίας – Συνάντηση Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη με τον αντιπρόεδρο του ομίλου CSSC

Σύμπλευση για απανθρακοποίηση της ναυτιλίας – Συνάντηση Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη με τον αντιπρόεδρο του ομίλου CSSC

Basket League 06.06.2024

Καταγγελία του Ολυμπιακού στον Αθλητικό Δικαστή – Ζητά την τιμωρία Αταμάν, Κοντού και Παναθηναϊκού

Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός έστειλε σχετική επιστολή στον Αθλητικό Δικαστή του ΕΣΑΚΕ με την οποία ζητά την παραδειγματική τιμωρία των Εργκίν Αταμά, Δημήτρη Κοντού, αλλά και της ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Καταγγελία του Ολυμπιακού στον Αθλητικό Δικαστή – Ζητά την τιμωρία Αταμάν, Κοντού και Παναθηναϊκού
Basket League 06.06.2024

Καταγγελία του Ολυμπιακού στον Αθλητικό Δικαστή – Ζητά την τιμωρία Αταμάν, Κοντού και Παναθηναϊκού

Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός έστειλε σχετική επιστολή στον Αθλητικό Δικαστή του ΕΣΑΚΕ με την οποία ζητά την παραδειγματική τιμωρία των Εργκίν Αταμά, Δημήτρη Κοντού, αλλά και της ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

