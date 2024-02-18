BAFTA 2024: Πέντε βραβεία για την ταινία «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Ο απόφοιτος του Doctor Who, Ντέιβιντ Τέναντ παρουσιάζει τα βραβεία ταινιών EE BAFTA 2024 στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου. Η τελετή απονομής, που θεωρείται το βρετανικό αντίστοιχο των Όσκαρ, μεταδίδεται ζωντανά στις ΗΠΑ μέσω του BritBox International.

Όπως και με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ, ο Οπενχάιμερ ηγήθηκε με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, 13 συνολικά. Το Poor Things ακολουθεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες.

Διαβάστε παρακάτω τον πλήρη κατάλογο των νικητών. (Αυτή η λίστα ενημερώνεται ζωντανά)

Καλύτερη ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – NIKHTHΣ

Poor Things

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Σκηνοθεσία), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Σκηνοθεσία), Alex Fry (Σκηνοθεσία)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (Σκηνοθεσία) [Επίσης σκηνοθεσία από:Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (Συγγραφή, σκηνοθεσία, παραγωγή), Shirley O’connor (Παραγωγή), Medb Riordan (Παραγωγή) – NIKHΤΗΣ

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Συγγραφή, σκηνοθεσία)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (Σκηνοθεσία)

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία( Όχι στην αγγλική γλώσσα)

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

20 Days in Mariupol- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Καλύτερη ταινία Animation

The Boy And The Heron – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερος σκηνοθέτης

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund, Pike Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερο καστ

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – NIKHTΗΣ

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Zone of Interest

Kαλύτερα κοστούμια

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερος ήχος

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερα ειδικά οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Καλύτερη ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

Crab Day-ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Kαλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Ανερχόμενος αστέρας

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Sophie Wilde

*Με πληροφορίες από People & Bafta | Κεντρική φωτογραφία θέματος: Reuters