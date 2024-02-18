BAFTA 2024: Πέντε βραβεία για την ταινία «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου
Η Έμα Στόουν απέσπασε το βραβείο Α' γυναικείου ρόλου για την συγκλονιστική ερμηνεία της στο «Poor Things» ενώ η ταινία «Όπενχαιμερ» κατάφερε να κερδίσει βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας και σκηνοθεσίας.
Ο απόφοιτος του Doctor Who, Ντέιβιντ Τέναντ παρουσιάζει τα βραβεία ταινιών EE BAFTA 2024 στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου. Η τελετή απονομής, που θεωρείται το βρετανικό αντίστοιχο των Όσκαρ, μεταδίδεται ζωντανά στις ΗΠΑ μέσω του BritBox International.
Όπως και με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ, ο Οπενχάιμερ ηγήθηκε με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, 13 συνολικά. Το Poor Things ακολουθεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες.
Διαβάστε παρακάτω τον πλήρη κατάλογο των νικητών. (Αυτή η λίστα ενημερώνεται ζωντανά)
Καλύτερη ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – NIKHTHΣ
Poor Things
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Σκηνοθεσία), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Σκηνοθεσία), Alex Fry (Σκηνοθεσία)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (Σκηνοθεσία) [Επίσης σκηνοθεσία από:Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (Συγγραφή, σκηνοθεσία, παραγωγή), Shirley O’connor (Παραγωγή), Medb Riordan (Παραγωγή) – NIKHΤΗΣ
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Συγγραφή, σκηνοθεσία)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (Σκηνοθεσία)
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία( Όχι στην αγγλική γλώσσα)
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
20 Days in Mariupol- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Καλύτερη ταινία Animation
The Boy And The Heron – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερος σκηνοθέτης
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Α’ γυναικείου ρόλου
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund, Pike Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερο καστ
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – NIKHTΗΣ
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Zone of Interest
Kαλύτερα κοστούμια
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερος ήχος
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερα ειδικά οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Καλύτερη ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
Crab Day-ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Kαλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Ανερχόμενος αστέρας
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Sophie Wilde
*Με πληροφορίες από People & Bafta | Κεντρική φωτογραφία θέματος: Reuters
