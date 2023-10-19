Greek opposition-SYRIZA: Tsakalotos issues ultimatum, Kasselaki’s wedding and the postponement of the party congress

The Political Secretariat of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, which started on Wednesday afternoon and ended after midnight on Thursday, included a proposal to postpone the conference to… February, harsh phrases against Stefanos Kasselakis but also the announcement… of a wedding.

In the initial proposal, Stefanos Kasselakis proposed that the SYRIZA-PS Conference be held on February 23, 24 and 25, while he recommended the organization of 13 regional conferences throughout Greece, starting from November.

The president of SYRIZA emphasized that the conference must be held after a structured and detailed dialogue will have preceded it. He spoke of “a conference which will express unity, synthesis and the flight forward. A conference that will lead us to an upward path that will also be recorded in the European elections” and he added that “I believe in you, I believe in us, I believe that together we will win. We’re going to a big congress for society.”

Text-fire from the nine members of the Umbrella faction

The nine members of the Umbrella in the Political Secretariat filed a text in which they accused the new leadership of worsening the unreliability of SYRIZA, circumvention of the statute by Stefanos Kasselakis and “personal” proposals of the new president far from the Left.

At the same time, they insisted on holding the Extraordinary Congress within the deadlines decided by the Central Committee, i.e. in November.

Tsakalotos: Unity will be tested in the coming weeks

In his placement at the Political Secretariat meeting, the informal head of the left wing of SYRIZA, Euclid Tsakalotos, opened fire on Stefanos Kasselakis, Evangelos Apostolakis, but also on the winners of the internal party elections in general.

Mr. Tsakalotos criticized the unmediated relationship of Stefanos Kasselakis with the people, saying that “in essence, all intermediate bodies are abolished, the importance of the Political Secretariat is also abolished, the possibility of a minority to have a say is abolished”.

At the same time, he left open a window for leaving the party, stressing that “unity will be tested in the coming weeks. I don’t think the case is lost, but I’m not optimistic either after the first moves of the new leadership. I remain committed to the cause of the renewed and radical Left. In the next period, it will be seen if this case has a future within SYRIZA”.

Pappas shields Kasselakis

Supporting the president of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, the parliamentary representative of the main opposition party, Nikos Pappas, appeared during the Political Secretariat.

According to information, Nikos Pappas, indirectly but clearly addressing Umbrella, stressed that “we must realize that a leadership election was held and not behave as if it did not take place”.

Nikos Pappas also said that there were voices of criticism that were, to say the least, hasty and unfair.

Tzoumakas: SYRIZA with the same tactics will have even more negative electoral results

Shots were also fired by Stefanos Tzoumakas during his appointment to the Political Secretariat of SYRIZA.

Among other things, he emphasized that “SYRIZA, in view of both the European Elections and the Congress, if it continues with the same anti-political tactics and politically inadequate options, will have even more negative electoral results”.

Furthermore, he added that “the forces of the new defeat in SYRIZA-PS are turning a blind eye, instead of taking a corrective course. They do not have the potential of political dominance in SYRIZA PS. Political time is limited. Whatever media they have, whatever institutions and other connections they have with submitters inside and outside the country.”

The revelation about the Kasselakis – Macbeth wedding

The president of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, will marry his partner, Tyler Macbeth, tomorrow in New York.

The wedding will take place in the Hamptons, New York, with the Kasselakis – Macbeth couple taking the next step after the cohabitation agreement they had signed.

The news was announced by the official opposition president himself, speaking at the meeting of the Political Secretariat of SYRIZA.

This is how he justified his absence from the second round of the self-governing elections, as well as from the first meeting of the Party Secretariat.

Temporary freeze and then… wishes

The members of the Political Secretariat did not expect such news from the president of SYRIZA and were surprised when they learned about the marriage of Stefanos Kasselakis and Tyler Macbeth.

After the first numbness, the members of the Political Secretariat conveyed their wishes to him.

Tzanakopoulos repented and apologized to Rigas

The episode between Panagiotis Rigas and Dimitris Tzanakopoulos is considered to be over, with the latter apologizing and the two men mending fences during the Political Secretariat.

“It was my fault what happened after the national elections” Dimitris Tzanakopoulos is reported to have said commenting on the heated episode with Panagiotis Rigas in the evening, after the result of the national elections in June, as the OT inside stories column had revealed.

With SYRIZA having to deal with a multitude of problems, additional tensions are unnecessary and it seems that prudence prevailed with Panagiotis Rigas accepting Tzanakopoulos’ apology.

This is “bravery” on his part, Panagiotis Rigas reportedly said, and at the same time he asked the Ethics Committee of SYRIZA not to continue the investigation against the MP.