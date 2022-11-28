Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who flew to London on Sunday night, is scheduled to deliver an address at a major Greek investment event in the British capital.

On Monday morning, he will deliver the keynote address at the Greek Investment Conference held by the Athens Stock Exchange and Morgan Stanley, and will meet with investments and business leaders.

At 19:00 (Athens time) the same day, he and his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki will be received by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

At 21:30 (Athens time), Mitsotakis will hold a discussion with London School of Economics Hellenic Observatory director and professor of Modern Greek Studies Kevin Featherstone, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the observatory’s foundation. The event’s title is “Greece – the Way Forward: in conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis”, and it is scheduled to conclude at 22:30 Athens time.

Greek Investment Conference

The conference will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Morgan Stanley’s Conference Center in London, in collaboration with Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank.

Its purpose is to support Greek business abroad and highlight investment opportunities in the Greek capital market, and to boost institutional confidence in Greece. It will include individual and group meetings between the largest listed companies and international investment funds, as well as panels, presentations, and networking events.

On Monday, it will include one-on-one and group meetings as well as the following talks:

– PM Mitsotakis, with Morgan Stanley International chief investment officer Franck Petitgas coordinating the discussion.

– Alex Patelis, chief economic advisor to PM Mitsotakis, with Athens Exchange Group CEO Yianos Kontopoulos coordinating the discussion.

– Panel of Greek banks, including Alpha Services and Holdings CEO Vassilios Psaltis, Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias, National Bank of Greece CEO Paul Mylonas, and Piraeus Financial Holdings CEO Christos Megalou. Coordinated by Nida Iqbal, head of EEMEA Finanials and Fintech at Morgan Stanley.

On Tuesday, the schedule will only include meetings of Greek business representatives with international funds.

The Greek businesses include the following:

Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, Athens Water & Sewage (EYDAP), Autohellas, Cenergy, Ellaktor, Elvalhalcor, Eurobank, GEK Terna, Hellenic Exhanges, Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE), Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE), Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), Intracom, Intralot, Lamda Development, Motor Oil, Mytilineos Group, National Bank of Greece, OPAP gaming, Piraeus Bank, Public Power Corporation, Sarantis, and Terna Energy.

Also attending are representatives of two unlisted companies, Noval Property (which has issued a corporate bond and plans to register on the Athens Stock Exchange) and PeopleCert, the professional certification company.