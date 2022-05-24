Νέο περιστατικό ένοπλης βίας σημειώθηκε σε σχολείο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.

The rest of the district is under a Secure Status.

— Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022