Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, αρκετοί μαθητές έχουν μεταφερθεί τραυματισμένοι στο νοσοκομείο, ενώ τοπικά ΜΜΕ υποστηρίζουν ότι υπάρχουν δύο νεκροί.

Νέο περιστατικό ένοπλης βίας σημειώθηκε σε σχολείο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

Ένας ένοπλος άνδρας εισήλθε στο δημοτικό σχολείο Robb στο Uvalde του Τέξας και άρχισε να πυροβολεί.

Από τα πυρά του δράστη πάνω 15 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν τραυματισμένα στο νοσοκομείο.

Ο δράστης κλείστηκε μέσα στο σχολείο και τέθηκε υπό κράτηση έπειτα από ανταλλαγή πυροβολισμών με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις.

Δύο παιδιά νεκρά

Σύμφωνα με τους γιατρούς, δύο παιδιά έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ άλλα 13 νοσηλεύονται τραυματισμένα από τα πυρά.

Παράλληλα, δύο από τους τραυματίες, ένα παιδί και ένας ενήλικας, μεταφέρθηκαν σε νοσοκομείο του Σαν Αντόνιο, χωρίς να έχουν γίνει γνωστές λεπτομέριες για την κατάσταση της υγείας τους.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr