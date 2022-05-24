Νέο περιστατικό ένοπλης βίας σημειώθηκε σε σχολείο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.
BREAKING Multiple shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. #RobbElementary #UvaldeTexas #SchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/BYR977aJpY
— TheFamily’sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) May 24, 2022
There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.
The rest of the district is under a Secure Status.
— Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022
Ένας ένοπλος άνδρας εισήλθε στο δημοτικό σχολείο Robb στο Uvalde του Τέξας και άρχισε να πυροβολεί.
Από τα πυρά του δράστη πάνω 15 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν τραυματισμένα στο νοσοκομείο.
Ο δράστης κλείστηκε μέσα στο σχολείο και τέθηκε υπό κράτηση έπειτα από ανταλλαγή πυροβολισμών με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις.
Δύο παιδιά νεκρά
Σύμφωνα με τους γιατρούς, δύο παιδιά έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ άλλα 13 νοσηλεύονται τραυματισμένα από τα πυρά.
Confirmed from Uvalde Memorial Hospital: 13 children arrive at ER being treated.
2 of those were transferred to san Antonio.
1 of them is pending a transfer⁰2 children DOA – cannot confirm if gunshot injuries but presumed⁰45 yo at hospital grazed by a bullet
— Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) May 24, 2022
Παράλληλα, δύο από τους τραυματίες, ένα παιδί και ένας ενήλικας, μεταφέρθηκαν σε νοσοκομείο του Σαν Αντόνιο, χωρίς να έχουν γίνει γνωστές λεπτομέριες για την κατάσταση της υγείας τους.
We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time.
— University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022