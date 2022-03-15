The Hellenic Red Cross on Tuesday dispatched three trucks carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with the vehicles expected to cross into the besieged country from the Siret border post on the frontier with Romania.

The aid will be handed over the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The Hellenic Red Cross will also contribute a mobile health unit and volunteer nursing staff, along with volunteer rescue personnel, in support of the Ukrainian and Romanian Red Cross organizations, and where they are deemed necessary.