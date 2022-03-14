Greek military sources on Monday said 21 of the 25 violations were made by a single Turkish UAV, with the remaining violations attributed to Turkish F-16s.
On one occasion, a Greek warplane was involved in an engagement.
Greek military sources on Monday said 21 of the 25 violations were made by a single Turkish UAV, with the remaining violations attributed to Turkish F-16s.
On one occasion, a Greek warplane was involved in an engagement.
Ο κ. Πιερρακάκης έκανε λόγο για δυνατότητα να χρηματοδοτηθεί το 100% της αναγκαίας στρατηγικής με στόχο την ψηφιακή μετάβαση της χώρας
«Κάνω έκκληση σε όλα τα μέλη του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου να αναγνωρίσουν πως ο Πούτιν είναι εγκληματίας πολέμου»
Δεν θα έρθει για τις πυρκαγιές αυτό το καλοκαίρι
Οι Ουκρανοί μπόρεσαν και ακινητοποίησαν ένα Ρωσικό όχημα KamAZ, το οποίο είναι η κινητή κουζίνα στο μέτωπο. Και ανακάλυψαν τι φαγητά τρώνε οι Ρώσοι
Ο Αρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ κάλεσε τον Πούτιν να τερματίσει τον πόλεμο.
Η κατανάλωση MDMA μειώθηκε ενώ άλλα ναρκωτικά ακολούθησαν ανοδικές τάσεις, δείχνουν μετρήσεις σε αστικά λύματα.
The General Index falling by more than 1%
Huge delay and unbelievable judicial appeals, cause reservations for unexpected events
Installation of incharge chargers at My market and METRO Cash & Carry stores
Under the consolidation plan, “Malamatina” under the management of Mantis, is expected to show net profits from the second year
The Council’s agenda is expected to see the recovery of European Tourism after two years of pandemic
What the president of the Greek Maritime Tourism Association said
Divergences, low increases, the collapse of purchasing power, rising prices and the institution of a decent living wage – The data of the GSEE (General Confederation of workers) Labor Institute that make necessary the substantial increase of the minimum wage.
Extraordinary aid of 200 euros to be given before Easter – Who will be given a subsidy for fuel – Extension to Refundable subsidies
The ships that are expected to be delivered to the company in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2024 will be ready to use methanol as a new fuel whenever this is deemed necessary.
In absolute terms, some 2.6 passengers passed through Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022