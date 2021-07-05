A second international tender for the Skaramangas shipyard (Hellenic Shipyards S.A.) will proceed as planned on Wednesday, July 7, as the special administrator of the under-receivership industrial concern reversed a previous announcement giving an extension for the sell-off process.

When contacted by ot.gr a spokesman for the special administrator said the announcement of an extension was posted on the webpage “by mistake”.

Nevertheless, other sources said the prospect of another delay for the international tender was nixed by Greece’s finance ministry.

According to the special administrator managing the shipyard, among the largest in the eastern Mediterranean, and located west of Piraeus proper, six candidates have visited a “virtual data room” set up for the tender.

The most probable scenario, however, according to local analysts, is that a sole bid will be submitted again, namely, by Pyletech Shipyards, controlled by Greek shipowner Theophilos Priovolos.

Pyletech Shipyards was the sole bidder in the first tender, which was declared null and void.