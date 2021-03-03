Η Αλάσκα έχει έκταση 1.723.337 τ.χλμ. και πληθυσμό 737.438 κατοίκους (εκτίμηση 2018). Ανήκε στη Ρωσία μέχρι το 1867 και πωλήθηκε στις ΗΠΑ, από τον τσάρο Αλέξανδρο Β΄ στο ποσό των 7.200.000 δολαρίων και το 1959 ανακηρύχθηκε ομόσπονδη πολιτεία των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

Γεωμορφολογία

Από τις 20 υψηλότερες κορυφές στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, 17 βρίσκονται στην Αλάσκα. Το Denali, η υψηλότερη κορυφή στη Βόρεια Αμερική, είναι 20.320 πόδια (περισσότερα από 6.190 μέτρα) πάνω από την επιφάνεια της θάλασσας.

Το Denali, το ινδικό όνομα για την κορυφή, σημαίνει «The Great One». Ο ποταμός Yukon, μήκους σχεδόν 2.000 μιλίων, είναι ο τρίτος μεγαλύτερος ποταμός στις ΗΠΑ. Υπάρχουν περισσότερα από 3.000 ποτάμια στην Αλάσκα και πάνω από 3 εκατομμύρια λίμνες. Η μεγαλύτερη λίμνη Iliamna περιλαμβάνει πάνω από 1.000 τετραγωνικά μίλια.

Πέντε τοις εκατό της πολιτείας, καλύπτεται από παγετώνες. Χαρακτηριστικό επίσης, είναι ότι υπάρχουν περισσότερα από 70 δυνητικά ενεργά ηφαίστεια στην Αλάσκα.

