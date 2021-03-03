Η Αλάσκα έχει έκταση 1.723.337 τ.χλμ. και πληθυσμό 737.438 κατοίκους (εκτίμηση 2018). Ανήκε στη Ρωσία μέχρι το 1867 και πωλήθηκε στις ΗΠΑ, από τον τσάρο Αλέξανδρο Β΄ στο ποσό των 7.200.000 δολαρίων και το 1959 ανακηρύχθηκε ομόσπονδη πολιτεία των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

Γεωμορφολογία

Από τις 20 υψηλότερες κορυφές στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, 17 βρίσκονται στην Αλάσκα. Το Denali, η υψηλότερη κορυφή στη Βόρεια Αμερική, είναι 20.320 πόδια (περισσότερα από 6.190 μέτρα) πάνω από την επιφάνεια της θάλασσας.

Το Denali, το ινδικό όνομα για την κορυφή, σημαίνει «The Great One». Ο ποταμός Yukon, μήκους σχεδόν 2.000 μιλίων, είναι ο τρίτος μεγαλύτερος ποταμός στις ΗΠΑ. Υπάρχουν περισσότερα από 3.000 ποτάμια στην Αλάσκα και πάνω από 3 εκατομμύρια λίμνες. Η μεγαλύτερη λίμνη Iliamna περιλαμβάνει πάνω από 1.000 τετραγωνικά μίλια.

Πέντε τοις εκατό της πολιτείας, καλύπτεται από παγετώνες. Χαρακτηριστικό επίσης, είναι ότι υπάρχουν περισσότερα από 70 δυνητικά ενεργά ηφαίστεια στην Αλάσκα.

Φώτο

«But now, thus says the Lord…’Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you…'» (Isaiah 43:1-2) #Alaska pic.twitter.com/03s1PvEcoh — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 27, 2021

While I don’t believe that any picture can do justice to the Aurora Borealis compared to seeing it in person, here’s a look for those who haven’t seen it yet. Happy Sunday! @ThePhotoHour #NaturePhotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #auroraborealis #Alaska pic.twitter.com/ntGmimdQJf — Damilice Photography (@DamilicePhoto) February 28, 2021

The mountains are on naked display today along the inlet. #Alaska pic.twitter.com/tb3cD45dub — Krazy Alaskan (@gomer2323) February 26, 2021

If you’ve ever wanted to see a glacier in person, you’ll get the chance to in Juneau, #Alaska. #travelmore https://t.co/bPTZLjMACA pic.twitter.com/opXeNERBt5 — Michelle Haast (@MichelleHaast) February 23, 2021

Due to the recently imposed year-long closure of Canadian ports to cruise ships, the two biggest players in #Alaska cruising – @HALcruises and @PrincessCruises – have canceled all 2021 sailings that begin or end in a Canadian port pic.twitter.com/eNEv5uE1TD — The Cruise Guru (@CruiseGuru) February 25, 2021