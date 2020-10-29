Η μοντέρνα μάρκα νέον με έδρα το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Yellowpop, μόλις κυκλοφόρησε μια αποκλειστική και περιορισμένη συλλογή με τον διάσημο Γάλλο καλλιτέχνη, André Saraiva.

Το σύμπαν του καλλιτέχνη André ταιριάζει τέλεια με το ποπ και παιχνιδιάρικο στιλ του Yellowpop.

«Τα νέον φώτα είναι τα αστέρια μου τη νύχτα των πόλεων. Σηματοδοτούν το μαγικό ξεκίνημα όταν ο ήλιος δύει και όταν μπορώ να πάω και να ζωγραφίσω τους τοίχους με μια σέξι λάμψη. Αυτά τα νέον είναι αφιέρωμα σε εκείνες τις στιγμές», λέει ο Andre Saraiva για τη συνεργασία.

Αποτελείται από 5 μοναδικά σχέδια μεταξύ 390 και 1590 $ (460 € έως 1899 €) Η συλλογή André x Yellowpop είναι ένας έξυπνος συνδυασμός μεταξύ των εμβληματικών σχεδίων του André και των νέων πρωτότυπων σχεδίων που δημιουργήθηκαν ειδικά για το Yellowpop.

