Η μοντέρνα μάρκα νέον με έδρα το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Yellowpop, μόλις κυκλοφόρησε μια αποκλειστική και περιορισμένη συλλογή με τον διάσημο Γάλλο καλλιτέχνη, André Saraiva.
View this post on Instagram
Το σύμπαν του καλλιτέχνη André ταιριάζει τέλεια με το ποπ και παιχνιδιάρικο στιλ του Yellowpop.
«Τα νέον φώτα είναι τα αστέρια μου τη νύχτα των πόλεων. Σηματοδοτούν το μαγικό ξεκίνημα όταν ο ήλιος δύει και όταν μπορώ να πάω και να ζωγραφίσω τους τοίχους με μια σέξι λάμψη. Αυτά τα νέον είναι αφιέρωμα σε εκείνες τις στιγμές», λέει ο Andre Saraiva για τη συνεργασία.
View this post on Instagram
Love from the yellowpop x André limited edition collection Color: Girl Pink Size: 24.8 x 24.2 inches Backing : Cut to shape (Clear acrylic) Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle! All signs from the collection : -Are numbered and unique -Are engraved -Come with a certificate of authenticity Photo shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis
View this post on Instagram
Amour © from the yellowpop x André limited edition collection Color: Red & White Size: 28 x 8.2 inches Backing : Cut to shape (Clear acrylic) Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle! All signs from the collection : -Are numbered and unique -Are engraved -Come with a certificate of authenticity Photo shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis
View this post on Instagram
Mr A © from the yellowpop x André limited edition collection Color: Girl Pink Size: 17 x 17 inches Backing : Cut to shape (Clear acrylic) Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle! All signs from the collection : -Are numbered and unique -Are engraved -Come with a certificate of authenticity Photo shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis
View this post on Instagram
We’re so excited to finally reveal a project that has been in the pipes for months now: our yellowpop x André limited edition collab! Be the first to get your hands on one of the signs from the collection, designed by @andresaraiva Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle All signs from the collection : -Are numbered and unique -Are engraved -Come with a certificate of authenticity Photos shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis
Αποτελείται από 5 μοναδικά σχέδια μεταξύ 390 και 1590 $ (460 € έως 1899 €) Η συλλογή André x Yellowpop είναι ένας έξυπνος συνδυασμός μεταξύ των εμβληματικών σχεδίων του André και των νέων πρωτότυπων σχεδίων που δημιουργήθηκαν ειδικά για το Yellowpop.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Mr A © from the yellowpop x André limited edition collection Color: Girl Pink Size: 48 x 24.8 inches Backing : Cut to shape (Black acrylic) Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle! All signs from the collection : -Are numbered and unique -Are engraved -Come with a certificate of authenticity Photo shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis