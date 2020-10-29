View this post on Instagram

Love from the yellowpop x André limited edition collection⁠ ⁠ Color: Girl Pink⁠ Size: 24.8 x 24.2 inches⁠ Backing : Cut to shape (Clear acrylic)⁠ ⁠ Click the link in the bio to enter our pre-sale raffle⁠!⁠ ⁠ All signs from the collection :⁠ -Are numbered and unique⁠ -Are engraved⁠ -Come with a certificate⁠ of authenticity⁠ ⁠ Photo shot by @louisdazy at @hotelsamourparis