WASHINGTON, DC — An Indian-American journalist stunned the White House Press Room on Thursday with a loaded question, bluntly asking President Donald Trump to his face if he regrets his lies and dishonestly.Shirish Dáte, who writes as S.V.Date (pronounced Dáte or Daa-tay), and is currently the White House correspondent for Huffington Post.REPORTER Dáte, "Mr. President, after three and a half years do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"TRUMP asked, "All the what?" Appearing to have not heard the question. REPORTER Dáte followed up, "all the lying, all the dishonesty,"TRUMP asked, "Who has done?" Still appearing to have not understood the question.REPORTER Dáte: "You have done." At this point Trump coldly moved on to another question from another reporter. (📹american_bridge) #TrumpPressBriefing #WhiteHouse #reporter #washingtonpost #ShirishDáte

