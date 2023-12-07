Ρωσία: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο – Δύο νεκροί και τέσσερις τραυματίες

Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία, όπου σημειώθηκαν πυροβολισμοί, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές.

🇷🇺 #BREAKING : Video of the evacuation of kids from the school in Bryansk, Russia, where the shooting occurred. We remind you that the shooter was a girl of 14 years old. 2 dead, 4 wounded. The shooter committed suicide. #Russia #shooting #Putin #activeshooting #shooter pic.twitter.com/aizfcKRTgT

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία, μια 14χρονη μαθήτρια άνοιξε πυρ, με αποτέλεσμα αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο συμμαθητή της ή συμμαθήτριάς της (δεν διευκρινίζεται ακόμη) και τον τραυματισμό πολλών άλλων.

Two people were killed & four others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a school in Russia’s Bryansk. Shooter among those killed. #Bryansk #Russia #Breaking HOT, an online news outlet, claimed that the weapon involved was a hunting shotgun, which the girl allegedly… pic.twitter.com/tXxHpd9FAT

Five schoolchildren were injured, one died as a result of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 5 in Bryansk, Russia.

The shooting from a hunting rifle was initiated by an 8th-grade student. She also shot herself. pic.twitter.com/TCcGeM8f2J

