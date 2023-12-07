Ρωσία: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο – Δύο νεκροί και τέσσερις τραυματίες
Πυροβόλησε και τραυμάτισε τρεις ανθρώπους
Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία, όπου σημειώθηκαν πυροβολισμοί, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές.
🇷🇺 #BREAKING: Video of the evacuation of kids from the school in Bryansk, Russia, where the shooting occurred. We remind you that the shooter was a girl of 14 years old. 2 dead, 4 wounded. The shooter committed suicide.#Russia #shooting #Putin #activeshooting #shooter pic.twitter.com/aizfcKRTgT
— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) December 7, 2023
Όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία, μια 14χρονη μαθήτρια άνοιξε πυρ, με αποτέλεσμα αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο συμμαθητή της ή συμμαθήτριάς της (δεν διευκρινίζεται ακόμη) και τον τραυματισμό πολλών άλλων.
Two people were killed & four others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a school in Russia’s Bryansk. Shooter among those killed.#Bryansk #Russia #Breaking
HOT, an online news outlet, claimed that the weapon involved was a hunting shotgun, which the girl allegedly… pic.twitter.com/tXxHpd9FAT
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) December 7, 2023
Five schoolchildren were injured, one died as a result of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 5 in Bryansk, Russia.
The shooting from a hunting rifle was initiated by an 8th-grade student. She also shot herself. pic.twitter.com/TCcGeM8f2J
— 301 Military (@301military) December 7, 2023
Η μαθήτρια, η οποία φοιτούσε στο συγκεκριμένο σχολείο, στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε.
Η κρατική Ρωσική Ερευνητική Επιτροπή ανακοίνωσε ότι οι τραυματίες είναι πέντε.
