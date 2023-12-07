newspaper
Ρωσία: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο – Δύο νεκροί και τέσσερις τραυματίες
Κόσμος 07 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 | 09:40

Ρωσία: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο – Δύο νεκροί και τέσσερις τραυματίες

Πυροβόλησε και τραυμάτισε τρεις ανθρώπους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία, όπου σημειώθηκαν πυροβολισμοί, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές.

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία, μια 14χρονη μαθήτρια άνοιξε πυρ, με αποτέλεσμα αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο συμμαθητή της ή συμμαθήτριάς της (δεν διευκρινίζεται ακόμη) και τον τραυματισμό πολλών άλλων.


Η μαθήτρια, η οποία φοιτούσε στο συγκεκριμένο σχολείο, στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε.

Η κρατική Ρωσική Ερευνητική Επιτροπή ανακοίνωσε ότι οι τραυματίες είναι πέντε.

Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Επίσκεψη Ερντογάν: Live όλες οι εξελίξεις στο in – Οι συναντήσεις με Σακελλαροπούλου και Μητσοτάκη
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

Δείτε live όλες τις εξελίξεις για την επίσκεψη Ερντογάν στην Αθήνα - Έφτασε νωρίτερα ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος

Δείτε live όλες οι εξελίξεις στο in - Έξι χρόνια μετά ο Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν επισκέπτεται την Αθήνα - Δρακόντεια τα μέτρα ασφαλείας

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Παναμάς: 500.000 μετανάστες διέσχισαν φέτος την ζούγκλα Νταριέν για να φτάσουν στις ΗΠΑ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

Αριθμός-ρεκόρ μεταναστών που διέσχισαν φέτος την ζούγκλα Νταριέν με προορισμό τις ΗΠΑ

«Είναι πάνω από το 11% του πληθυσμού του Παναμά - Πρόκειται για πρωτοφανή κρίση», υπογράμμισε ο Λουίς Εγκιλούς των Γιατρών χωρίς Σύνορα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
ΗΠΑ: «Φαφλατά», «φασίστρια» και άλλες ύβρεις στο 4ο ντιμπέιτ των Ρεπουμπλικάνων
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

«Φαφλατά», «φασίστρια» και άλλες ύβρεις στο 4ο ντιμπέιτ των Ρεπουμπλικανών

Ο Τραμπ εξακολουθεί να το σνομπάρει, 40 ημέρες προτού ξεκινήσουν οι εσωκομματικές ψηφοφορίες για να αναδειχθεί ο υποψήφιος της αμερικανικής δεξιάς

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Η πιο βίαιη πόλη σε όλο τον κόσμο
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

Η πιο βίαιη πόλη σε όλο τον κόσμο

Μέχρι το τέλος της διακυβέρνησης του Καλντερόν, τα ποσοστά ανθρωποκτονιών είχαν σημειώσει μια άνευ προηγουμένου αύξηση 193%, μια τάση που ο Λόπες Ομπραδόρ δεν μπόρεσε να αντιμετωπίσει

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Απελπιστική η κατάσταση στη Γάζα, μαίνονται οι βομβαρδισμοί – Πιέσεις για κατάπαυση του πυρός
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

Απελπιστική η κατάσταση στη Γάζα, μαίνονται οι βομβαρδισμοί - Πιέσεις για κατάπαυση του πυρός

Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in - Το Ισραήλ συνεχίζει να βομβαρδίζει στη Γάζα - Ο ΟΗΕ και αραβικά κράτη καλούν σε άμεση κατάπαυση του πυρός

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Βρετανία: Bullying, παρενοχλήσεις και ναρκωτικά – «Σόδομα και Γόμορρα» στο πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο Σέλαφιλντ
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

«Σόδομα και Γόμορρα» στο πιο επικίνδυνο πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο - Bullying, παρενοχλήσεις, ναρκωτικά κι αυτοκτονίες

Πρώην και νυν εργαζόμενοι προειδοποιούν ότι η τοξική κουλτούρα θα μπορούσε να έχει επικίνδυνες συνέπειες για την ασφάλεια και την προστασία στη μεγαλύτερη αποθήκη πυρηνικών αποβλήτων της Ευρώπης.

Γιώργος Φρουζάκης
Γιώργος Φρουζάκης
Γιώργος Φρουζάκης
Γιώργος Φρουζάκης
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
«Έφυγε» ο «μεγάλος ιδεολόγος» του αναρχισμού
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

«Έφυγε» ο «μεγάλος ιδεολόγος» του αναρχισμού

Πέθανε στην Τεργέστη ο Αλφρέντο Μπονάνο ο θεωρητικός του λεγόμενου «Εξεγερσιακού αναρχισμού», που στο τέλος είχε εμπλακεί και συλληφθεί για ληστεία στα Τρίκαλα

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Κόσμος 07.12.2023
Γάζα: Ο πρωθυπουργός της Ισπανίας στηρίζει τον Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες για την ενεργοποίηση του Αρθρου 99
Κόσμος 07.12.2023

«Ολη του την υποστήριξη» στον Γκουτέρες εκφράζει ο Σάντσεθ

Αφόρητη χαρακτήρισε την «ανθρωπιστική καταστροφή στη Γάζα» ο Πέδρο Σάντσεθ και εξέφρασε «όλη του την υποστήριξη» στον Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες για την ενεργοποίηση του Αρθρου 99 του Χάρτη των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

