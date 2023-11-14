Τρίτη 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ps. post
scriptum

Πάτερ Συρίζιος: «Κλαίνε οι χήρες, κλαίνε κι οι παντρεμένες, Για τις ζωντοχήρες αριστερές ούτε λέξη»

ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Greek Hotels – Airbnb: The green fee – How much will be paid
English edition 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 13:36

Greek Hotels – Airbnb: The green fee – How much will be paid

A special provision for the resilience fee is included in the tax bill under consultation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Alpha Bank: «Αγοράζει» και από το ταμπλό η UniCredit – Στο 9,6% το ποσοστό της

Alpha Bank: «Αγοράζει» και από το ταμπλό η UniCredit – Στο 9,6% το ποσοστό της

Spotlight

The “revelations” about the “end of resilience to the climate crisis” were made through the text of the tax bill that was put up for public consultation.

In particular, according to what is mentioned in the bill, for the period from March to October, the entire resilience fee will be imposed on hotel businesses and a reduced rate for the period of November-February, according to the tax bill that was submitted to public consultation while it is extended to short-term rental properties and for villas (detached houses over 80 sq.m.) whose tenants will pay the maximum amount (10 euros per day).

With the provisions of the draft law, the requests of the hoteliers seem to be partially satisfied, although their request for the imposition of the fee on all businesses involved in the tourism chain remains “unanswered”. As can be seen from the bill, winter tourism will also be charged with a reduced fee.

As stated in article 53 of Law 4389/2016 (A’ 94), on the residence tax, it is replaced by a new one that provides for the imposition of a resilience fee to the climate crisis. The fee of up to ten euros per day is imposed on all villas as it is stated that “if the properties available through short-term lease are single-family houses of more than eighty (80) square meters, a durability fee of ten (10) euros is imposed”.

In particular, the bill states, among other things:

The climate resilience fee is imposed per daily use and per room or apartment, during the months of March to October, as follows:

a) For main hotel accommodations:

1-2 stars, one and a half (1.50) euros,
3 stars, three (3.00) euros,
4 stars, seven (7.00) euros,
5 stars, ten (10.00) euros,

In rented furnished rooms – apartments the fee is one and a half (1.50) euros while in properties available through short-term lease one and a half (1.50) euros, If the properties available through short-term lease are single-family houses over eighty (80) sq. m., a resistance fee of ten (10) euros is imposed.

As for self-catering accommodation – tourist furnished mansions (villas) it is set at ten (10) euros.

The winter season

During the months of November to February the amounts are defined as follows:

For main hotel accommodation

1-2 stars, fifty cents (0.50) euros,
3 stars, one and a half (1.50) euros,
4 stars, three (3.00) euros,
5 stars, four (4.00) euros,
In rented furnished rooms – apartments, the amount is set at fifty cents (0.50) euros,

In properties available through short-term lease, fifty cents (0.50) euros, while if the properties available through short-term lease are single-family houses of more than eighty (80) square meters, a durability fee of four (4) euros is imposed,

In self-catering accommodation – tourist furnished mansions (villas) it amounts to four (4) euros.

How is the fee collected

It is also noted that the climate crisis resilience fee is borne by the resident, who used the room or apartment, it is imposed after their stay in the accommodation and before their departure from it, with the issuance of a special element – proof of climate crisis resilience fee collection , by businesses and is attributed by them to the Tax Administration with monthly statements.

The declarations are submitted until the last day of the month following that of the issue of each special element – proof of collection of the climate crisis resilience fee.

The special element – proof of collection of the climate resilience fee is not subject to VAT. The above fee is not imposed in case of free provision of accommodation services by the above debtors.

Headlines

Sports in

LIVE: Τσιτσιπάς – Ρούνε
Άλλα Αθλήματα

LIVE: Τσιτσιπάς – Ρούνε

LIVE: Τσιτσιπάς – Ρούνε. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τσιτσιπάς-Ρούνε στον δεύτερο αγώνα των ομίλων του ATP Finals. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Cosmote Sport 6.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες

Alpha Bank: «Αγοράζει» και από το ταμπλό η UniCredit – Στο 9,6% το ποσοστό της

Alpha Bank: «Αγοράζει» και από το ταμπλό η UniCredit – Στο 9,6% το ποσοστό της

Διεθνή

ΗΠΑ: Στο 3,2% βρέθηκε ο πληθωρισμός τον Οκτώβριο

ΗΠΑ: Στο 3,2% βρέθηκε ο πληθωρισμός τον Οκτώβριο

inStream

Αυτοκίνητο 14.11.2023

Νέο ρεκόρ δημοπρασίας για την Ferrari με την 250 GTO

«Κλέβοντας» τον τίτλο από τον… εαυτό της η Ferrari 250 GTO γίνεται το δεύτερο ακριβότερο αυτοκίνητο που έχει δημοπρατηθεί ποτέ, αυξάνοντας το σχετικό ρεκόρ για το Maranello

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ανακοίνωση του Ερασιτέχνη 14.11.2023

Ολυμπιακός για τους ελέγχους: «Να ενεργοποιηθούν επίσης το Υπουργείο Οικονομικών και η ΑΑΔΕ»

Οι Ερυθρόλευκοι αναφέρθηκαν στην ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Αθλητισμού και ζητούν να ενεργοποιηθούν ταυτόχρονα το Υπουργείο Οικονομικών και η ΑΑΔΕ.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Νικητής» κάθε μέρα 14.11.2023

Ο αγώνας του 25χρονου Γιάννη για αποκατάσταση, 14 μήνες μετά από τροχαίο που παραλίγο να του στοιχίσει τη ζωή

Έμεινε 10 μήνες στο νοσοκομείο και τώρα βρίσκεται σε κέντρο αποκατάστασης - Η οικογένειά του ζητά την οικονομική στήριξη όλων για να καλυφθεί το υπέρογκο κόστος και να βγει «νικητής» της ζωής

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Το ρίσκο Μητσοτάκη με την ακρίβεια, υπογραφές για δύο λιμάνια του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ, και οι «2+1» για το Μινιόν

Το ρίσκο Μητσοτάκη με την ακρίβεια, υπογραφές για δύο λιμάνια του ΤΑΙΠΕΔ, και οι «2+1» για το Μινιόν

H silicon valley της Ελλάδας

H silicon valley της Ελλάδας

Το τελευταίο κόκκινο τηλέφωνο Αθήνας- Άγκυρας

Το τελευταίο κόκκινο τηλέφωνο Αθήνας- Άγκυρας

Δήμος βάζει τέλος στα μετρητά

Δήμος βάζει τέλος στα μετρητά

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Έντερο: Πώς το «βλάπτει» ο χειμώνας;

Έντερο: Πώς το «βλάπτει» ο χειμώνας;

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

inStream

Νέο ρεκόρ δημοπρασίας για την Ferrari με την 250 GTO
Αυτοκίνητο 14.11.2023

Νέο ρεκόρ δημοπρασίας για την Ferrari με την 250 GTO

«Κλέβοντας» τον τίτλο από τον… εαυτό της η Ferrari 250 GTO γίνεται το δεύτερο ακριβότερο αυτοκίνητο που έχει δημοπρατηθεί ποτέ, αυξάνοντας το σχετικό ρεκόρ για το Maranello

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ολυμπιακός για τους ελέγχους: «Να ενεργοποιηθούν επίσης το Υπουργείο Οικονομικών και η ΑΑΔΕ»
Ανακοίνωση του Ερασιτέχνη 14.11.2023

Ολυμπιακός για τους ελέγχους: «Να ενεργοποιηθούν επίσης το Υπουργείο Οικονομικών και η ΑΑΔΕ»

Οι Ερυθρόλευκοι αναφέρθηκαν στην ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Αθλητισμού και ζητούν να ενεργοποιηθούν ταυτόχρονα το Υπουργείο Οικονομικών και η ΑΑΔΕ.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ο αγώνας του 25χρονου Γιάννη για αποκατάσταση, 14 μήνες μετά το τροχαίο που παραλίγο να του στοιχίσει τη ζωή
«Νικητής» κάθε μέρα 14.11.2023

Ο αγώνας του 25χρονου Γιάννη για αποκατάσταση, 14 μήνες μετά από τροχαίο που παραλίγο να του στοιχίσει τη ζωή

Έμεινε 10 μήνες στο νοσοκομείο και τώρα βρίσκεται σε κέντρο αποκατάστασης - Η οικογένειά του ζητά την οικονομική στήριξη όλων για να καλυφθεί το υπέρογκο κόστος και να βγει «νικητής» της ζωής

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 14 Νοεμβρίου 2023