Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σε συνεργείο αυτοκινήτων στη Μόσχα, σύμφωνα με ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, τα οποία επικαλούνται τις αρχές, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές ότι προηγήθηκαν εκρήξεις.

Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσαν τις πρώτες μεταμεσονύχτιες ώρες ότι εκδηλώθηκε πυρκαγιά σε συνεργείο αυτοκινήτων στην περιοχή Νταμαντιένταβα, κοντά στη Μόσχα, όπου βρίσκεται ένα από τα σημαντικότερα ρωσικά αεροδρόμια, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA.

Ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις

«Το μέγεθος της πυρκαγιάς είναι 1.000 τετραγωνικά μέτρα», ανέφεραν οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων, κατά το RIA.

Σύμφωνα με ρώσους χρήστες ιστότοπων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ακούστηκαν δύο εκρήξεις προτού ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

