Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσαν τις πρώτες μεταμεσονύχτιες ώρες ότι εκδηλώθηκε πυρκαγιά σε συνεργείο αυτοκινήτων στην περιοχή Νταμαντιένταβα, κοντά στη Μόσχα, όπου βρίσκεται ένα από τα σημαντικότερα ρωσικά αεροδρόμια, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA.

Ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις

«Το μέγεθος της πυρκαγιάς είναι 1.000 τετραγωνικά μέτρα», ανέφεραν οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων, κατά το RIA.

Explosions have been heard and a Fire appears to be Burning at or near Moscow Domodedovo International Airport to the Southeast of the Russian Capital, some Sources claimed that Air Defenses were Active before the Explosion was heard but currently the cause of it is Unknown. pic.twitter.com/QZnWKdKZPd — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2023

Σύμφωνα με ρώσους χρήστες ιστότοπων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ακούστηκαν δύο εκρήξεις προτού ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

Something is on fire near Moscow, in Domodedovo. pic.twitter.com/tzkiyisvDx — ✙🍒 Constantine 🍒✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) August 10, 2023

⚡A car service station with an area of 1,000 sq m is on fire in Domodedovo, – the Moscow Region Emergency Situations Ministry. Domodedovo Airport is about 10 kilometres from this place. https://t.co/97KV1gMwic pic.twitter.com/8lmn5wbQK8 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) August 10, 2023

Reportedly another fire in a Russia after an earlier one today in Moscow. This one at the Domodedovo airport pic.twitter.com/QsB5X82V75 — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) August 10, 2023

The Fire at an Industrial Area near Moscow Domodedovo International Airport near the Russian Capital has reportedly already been Controlled by Fire Crews, but Residents near the Site are claiming to have heard 2 “Loud Pops” before something Fell from the Sky and caused the Fire. pic.twitter.com/VzqlIRuNjk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2023

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ