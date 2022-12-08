The Minister of Finance, Mr. Christos Staikouras, is in New York since yesterday, Wednesday, December 7th until Friday, December 9th, in order to participate in the annual Capital Link Investment Conference, entitled “24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum” and to make contacts with representatives of investment and banking groups.

In particular, during the three days, Mr. Staikouras will have meetings with representatives of investment and banking groups, such as Axia, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Paulson & Co., Bank of New York Mellon, Buffalo Thorn Capital Management LLC, Lord Abbett & Co. etc.

In addition, on Thursday, the Minister of Finance will attend the Closing Bell Ceremony of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), while the day after tomorrow, Friday, he will present the central axes and objectives of the Government’s economic policy at ” 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum”.