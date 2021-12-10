An innovative project for the Municipality of Patras was implemented by Space Hellas. The aim of the program is to promote thematic tourism in the Municipality and, especially, in the historic center of Patras.

According to the company, the project was proposed and recognized as an innovation project by the Innovation Department of the Ministry of Interior. The aim of the project is the development of digital interactive and multi-channel services to visitors, to highlight and promote tourism and culture of the region and to strengthen local businesses. The ultimate goal of digital services is to show up the historic center of Patras, the expansion of the tourist season and the strengthening of the cultural heritage and the local economy.

www.explore.patras.gr is a website that gathers useful information, concerning tourism in the city, via smart applications used by the Municipality of Patras. It gives the possibility to visitors and citizens to receive information on the city, the archeological sites, the monuments, the cultural centers, the routes, etc. through its website and through QR codes. QR codes are placed at selected points of interest and, by “scanning” them, anyone can receive the information needed.

Moreover, at the same time, the Municipality of Patras developed a mobile application, which interacts with the platform and has as its ultimate goal to promote Patras as a tourist destination.

The app explore.patras.gr includes 44 points of interest. However, in addition to these points, included in the application today, in the future, more will be added with the contribution of the Cultural Organization of the Municipality of Patras.