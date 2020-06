View this post on Instagram

It’s finally time to announce that I’m the face of @COVERGIRL’s new Clean Fresh collection 🌷 This vegan line is tailored to those who want a natural healthy glow from their makeup. Your skin can breathe while wearing the lightweight Skin Milk foundation which is formulated with coconut milk and aloe. I can’t wait to hear how you guys like this cruelty free collection. #CleanFresh #EasyBreezyBeautiful #COVERGIRLMADE