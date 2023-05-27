Μια μεγάλη έκρηξη, πιθανότατα από drone, σημειώθηκε στο Μπερντιάνσκ, την πόλη-λιμάνι στην περιφέρεια της Ζαπορίζια της νοτιοανατολικής Ουκρανίας που έχουν καταλάβει ρωσικές δυνάμεις, σύμφωνα με ουκρανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.
Local media report a strong explosion in occupied #Berdiansk
Details are being specified. pic.twitter.com/jsL11yLNKc
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 27, 2023
Ένα μεγάλο σύννεφο καπνού σκέπασε την πόλη, με τις πληροφορίες να είναι ακόμα συγκεχυμένες για το ποιος ήταν ο στόχος της επίθεσης.
Τουλάχιστον δύο Ρώσοι νεκροί, λένε ουκρανικά ΜΜΕ
Ωστόσο, ο ουκρανικός ιστότοπος Kyiv Independent αναφέρει ότι υπάρχουν αρκετά θύματα μεταξύ των Ρώσων στρατιωτών.
Σε ανάρτησή του στα social media σημειώνει, μάλιστα, ότι ρωσικές πηγές έχουν επιβεβαιώσει τον θάνατο τουλάχιστον δύο στρατιωτών, ενώ είναι άγνωστος ακόμη ο αριθμός των τραυματιών.
⚡️Exiled local authorities: Ukraine attack on Russian military positions in occupied Berdiansk results in casualties.
Ukraine launched an attack on Russian military positions in the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the exiled local authorities said on May 27, claiming…
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2023
Δείτε βίντεο από την έκρηξη
It is #StormShadowTime
new Strong explosions blasted out near temporarily occupied #Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The Ukrainian army has destroyed most of the Russian military targets in the city in recent days pic.twitter.com/QM35LlSNuE
— Ukraine News 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainene) May 27, 2023
Something big exploded in the temporarily Russia-occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdiansk.
Are we seeing the beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive? #Ukraine #Berdiansk #RussiaUkraineWar #counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/KgQtmt5beg
— Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) May 26, 2023