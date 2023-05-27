Ο ουκρανικός ιστότοπος Kyiv Independent αναφέρει ότι ρωσικές πηγές έχουν επιβεβαιώσει τον θάνατο τουλάχιστον δύο στρατιωτών, ενώ είναι άγνωστος ακόμη ο αριθμός των τραυματιών.

Μια μεγάλη έκρηξη, πιθανότατα από drone, σημειώθηκε στο Μπερντιάνσκ, την πόλη-λιμάνι στην περιφέρεια της Ζαπορίζια της νοτιοανατολικής Ουκρανίας που έχουν καταλάβει ρωσικές δυνάμεις, σύμφωνα με ουκρανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Ένα μεγάλο σύννεφο καπνού σκέπασε την πόλη, με τις πληροφορίες να είναι ακόμα συγκεχυμένες για το ποιος ήταν ο στόχος της επίθεσης.

Τουλάχιστον δύο Ρώσοι νεκροί, λένε ουκρανικά ΜΜΕ

Ωστόσο, ο ουκρανικός ιστότοπος Kyiv Independent αναφέρει ότι υπάρχουν αρκετά θύματα μεταξύ των Ρώσων στρατιωτών.

Σε ανάρτησή του στα social media σημειώνει, μάλιστα, ότι ρωσικές πηγές έχουν επιβεβαιώσει τον θάνατο τουλάχιστον δύο στρατιωτών, ενώ είναι άγνωστος ακόμη ο αριθμός των τραυματιών.

Δείτε βίντεο από την έκρηξη

Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Δύο βρετανικούς πυραύλους Storm, λένε ότι αναχαίτισαν οι Ρώσοι ➤ Συναγερμός στο Κρεμλίνο: Νεκρός εργάτης από ουκρανικά πυρά εντός των ρωσικών συνόρων ➤ Το παιχνίδι με τη φωτιά που έκρυβε η ουκρανική επίθεση στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα
Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr