The Recovery Fund effort includes a huge mobilization with loans and grants for private investment in green energy, Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis told the 11th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum.

“There are very important projects that we finance with grants, but in terms of loans that are zero interest rate, we are talking about availability of 31 billion euros, investment money of which about 13 billion euros will be zero interest rate – of which, based on “According to the regulation, 37% must be in green investments, mainly in green energy”, said the minister. “Therefore,” he stressed, “the funding opportunity is unique.”

He also noted that there are more than 10 billion euros of investment opportunities – on extremely favorable terms – and the speed with which the state will respond to this exercise. “More, after we submit the plan”, the minister concluded, characteristically.