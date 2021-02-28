Ορίζοντας το ύψος στα 553,33 μ. (1.815 πόδια) ο Πύργος CN είναι το πιο αναγνωρίσιμο και διάσημο τεχνολογικό σύμβολο του Καναδά.
Ο CN Tower είναι ένας διεθνώς γνωστός αρχιτεκτονικός θρίαμβος, ένα θαυμάσιο μηχανικό θαύμα του σύγχρονου κόσμου, ένας παγκόσμιος προορισμός διασκέδασης και φαγητού, στο Τορόντο.
Η εντυπωσιακή θέα περιλαμβάνει πανοραμικά τείχη από το δάπεδο μέχρι την οροφή, παγκοσμίου φήμης γυάλινο δάπεδο, SkyPod και ανελκυστήρες με γυάλινη πρόσοψη με γυάλινα πάνελ δαπέδου.
Plus EdgeWalk, ονομάζεται επίσης ο υψηλότερος εξωτερικός περίπατος «hands-free» στον κόσμο, 356m / 1168ft (116 ορόφων) πάνω από το έδαφος, σύμφωνα με το seetorontonow.com.
Η κατασκευή του ξεκίνησε στις 6 Φεβρουαρίου 1973. Ενώ στα 446.5 μέτρα βρίσκεται ο υψηλότερος όροφος που μπορεί να επισκεφτεί κάποιος.
