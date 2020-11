View this post on Instagram

“My new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.” See the full 20-page fashion story with #BritishVogue’s December cover star, @Beyonce, in the new issue. On newsstands and available for digital download now. And click the link in bio to read the interview in full. #Beyonce wears a corset top by @Burberry with @GiuseppeZanotti shoes. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.