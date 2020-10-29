Η Γροιλανδία είναι Δανική περιοχή με αυτοδιάθεση. Το νησιωτικό αρκτικό αυτό κράτος τοποθετείται γεωγραφικά, πολιτιστικά και δημογραφικά στη Βόρεια Αμερική, ενώ πολιτικά η Γροιλανδία αποτελεί μέρος της Ευρώπης.
Νοτιοανατολικά της Γροιλανδίας βρίσκονται ο Ατλαντικός ωκεανός και η Ισλανδία, ανατολικά η Γροιλανδική θάλασσα, βόρεια ο Αρκτικός ωκεανός και δυτικά ο κόλπος Μπάφιν και ο Καναδάς.
Η Γροιλανδία είναι το μεγαλύτερο νησί και η μεγαλύτερη εξαρτώμενη περιοχή του κόσμου με βάση την έκταση. Περίπου το 81% της έκτασής της καλύπτεται με πάγο.
Από τις 21 Ιουνίου του 2009 η κυβέρνηση της Γροιλανδίας έχει μεγαλύτερη αυτονομία από τη Δανία με περισσότερες αρμοδιότητες και δικαίωμα εκμετάλλευσης των πλούσιων φυσικών πόρων του εδάφους της, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.
Φωτογραφίες
Hey, I’m @monetizabeth 👋🏼 ✈️ Solo travel expert 📷 Creator/Host of @matadornetwork original series, Who Knows Where 🏔 Greenland fanatic Last March––was that 6 months or 3 years ago? I can’t tell anymore––I flew to Greenland to dogsled the Arctic Circle Trail from Sisimiut to Kangerlussuaq. Check out the Visit Greenland stories to watch me freeze my butt off and hang out with some incredible dogs! And keep an eye out for the surprise ending. I might have stayed in Greenland *slightly* longer than planned 🤗😅 - 📸 Photo: @monetizabeth - #greenland #visitgreenland #greenlandpioneer #nunarputnuan
Here is a little series of ice from Nuup Kangerlua – Nuuk Fjord. Did you know that Nuuk Fjord is the second largest fjord system in the world? And that there are several glaciers at the end of the icefjord. – 📸 Photo: Matthew Littlewood – #greenland #visitgreenland #greenlandpioneer #nunarputnuan
«It’s hard to even take a toilet break when travelling through places like this. @aurora_expeditions #auroraexpeditions @olympus_au #olympusInspired #breakfreewitholympus EM1x ＋ MZUIKO 12-100mm F4 Pro IS .» . 📸 Photo: @etchd – Epic shot! Thank you for sharing your adventure in Greenland with us! . #greenland #visitgreenland #greenlandpioneer #nunarputnuan
«Uummannaq I Greenland . This beautiful place is out of this world! Always a pleasure to visit Uummannaq.» . 📸 Photo: @ulannaqingemann_photography – Thank you for capturing this amazing light over Uummannaq! . #greenland #visitgreenland #greenlandpioneer #nunarputnuan
Spot 4 people on this photo of a waterfall near Igaliku, a sheep farming settlement in South Greenland. 📸 Photo: @arnakkuluk – What a sight! Thank you for sharing your staycation experience with us! #greenlandpioneer #visitgreenland #nunarputnuan #greenland #explorersbynature #waterfall #igaliku #kujataa #southgreenland
«I’ve posted multiple shots of this iceberg. We were so fortunate to be able to see it up close. And no matter how many times I look at these shots, it never gets old. Each one from a different angle and different light, it was breathtaking.» . 📸 @amalspix – Thank you so much for sharing this out of this world photo! Light and the texture of the iceberg is truly breathtaking, and not even talking about the sense of scale! Just wow! #greenlandpioneer #visitgreenland #nunarputnuan #iceberg #photography