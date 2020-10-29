Η Γροιλανδία  είναι Δανική περιοχή με αυτοδιάθεση. Το νησιωτικό αρκτικό αυτό κράτος τοποθετείται γεωγραφικά, πολιτιστικά και δημογραφικά στη Βόρεια Αμερική, ενώ πολιτικά η Γροιλανδία αποτελεί μέρος της Ευρώπης.

Νοτιοανατολικά της Γροιλανδίας βρίσκονται ο Ατλαντικός ωκεανός και η Ισλανδία, ανατολικά η Γροιλανδική θάλασσα, βόρεια ο Αρκτικός ωκεανός και δυτικά ο κόλπος Μπάφιν και ο Καναδάς.

Η Γροιλανδία είναι το μεγαλύτερο νησί και η μεγαλύτερη εξαρτώμενη περιοχή του κόσμου με βάση την έκταση. Περίπου το 81% της έκτασής της καλύπτεται με πάγο.

Από τις 21 Ιουνίου του 2009 η κυβέρνηση της Γροιλανδίας έχει μεγαλύτερη αυτονομία από τη Δανία με περισσότερες αρμοδιότητες και δικαίωμα εκμετάλλευσης των πλούσιων φυσικών πόρων του εδάφους της, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

