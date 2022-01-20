The National Public Health today announced 81 COVID-19 deaths and 18,869 newly confirmed infections (70 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic 22,366 patients have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent of them had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

A total of 1.74mn COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 50 percent men (a daily increase of 1.1 percentage points).

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 446 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,489 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubations, hospital admissions

There are currently 688 intubated COVID-19 patients (58.4 percent men), with a median age of 66-year-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,945 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 506 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 8.5 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions is 526 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.