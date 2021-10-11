The new experience that was recently inaugurated with the creation of the concept store Public in Golden Hall introduces the brand to the Cypriot market.

With the new Public Metropolis Mall in Larnaca, but also the now expanded Public store in Limassol, the new and sophisticated Public proposal includes technology, entertainment products, but also for the first time a full range of small and large home appliances and new services.

“Within the 3,000 sq.m. of Public Metropolis Mall in Larnaca, but at 2,800 sq.m. of the renovated Public in Limassol, visitors will be able to be inspired, try and get what they want from the expanded range of Public products in different interactive zones of live cooking, smart home, sound and gaming, as well as an impressive library space “,was announced in a relevant update.

In the two new Public stores in Cyprus the customer experience is enhanced with technological innovations, new services that combine shopping in the physical store with e-commerce, speed and ease of service, with features such as:

. digital screens and signs that inform visitors in real-time about product prices and features

. next day delivery and installation service by specialized staff, for large home appliances

. possibility of immediate receipt of online orders at special points within the store (pick up points)

. ordering service from the store and pick-up at any place

. Same Day Store Pickup

. contactless payments anywhere in the store

The CEO of Public-MediaMarkt, Mr. Robbie Bourlas, stated in this regard: “We continue our investments and develop the Public brand aiming to establish ourselves as the leading omnichannel retailer in Greece and Cyprus. Consumers are looking for more entertainment, technology and home or personal care options, combined with online service options and physical stores that adapt to their demanding daily lives. We want to offer our customers the best and most modern experience that brings even closer offline to online and to enable all family members to enjoy special moments “.