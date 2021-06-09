The Mitsotakis government on Wednesday continued showcase “brick and mortar” projects in what it hopes will be a coming and robust post-pandemic recovery period, with the relevant minister announcing a new nine-kilometer highway connecting the airport on Rhodes to the island’s capital.

The 40-million-euro project was announced on the popular holiday isle by Infrastructure & Transports Minister Costas A. Karamanlis, who was on hand for the inauguration of a new overpass on another stretch of roadway on Rhodes.

