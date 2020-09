View this post on Instagram

A trip to India is never complete without shooting for @sameeppadora , have lost count of the years We’ve been working together but whats unique is the shared and constantly changing trajectory we have in common . Im always interested in finding new ways to explore a project , Drones and video are far from new but I can’t stand 99% of what im seeing , thinking of new ways to use these … this fine project is the Balaji temple in Nandyal aprox 6 hrs from Hyderabad #sameeppadora #edmundsumner #architecturephotography #indianarchitecture