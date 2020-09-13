Μητέρα δημιουργεί ρεαλιστικές απεικονίσεις ζώων χρησιμοποιώντας το φαγητό της. Αρχικά ξεκίνησε δημιουργώντας πολύ εύκολες συνταγές και στη συνέχεια παρασύρθηκε και άρχισε να παρουσιάζει το φαγητό της σε σχήμα διάσημων ηθοποιών, πανέμορφων λουλουδιών και αξιολάτρευτων ζώων.
Η Γιολάντα Στόκερμαν δημοσίευσε τις δημιουργίες της στο διαδίκτυο και δεν άργησε να γίνει Viral.
Οι δημιουργίες της είναι τόσο ρεαλιστικές ενώ χρησιμοποιεί διάφορα μπαχαρικά για να τελειοποιήσει τα ζωάκια της.
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Horse Delight 💖💖💖 Start your day with this lovely breakfast : Greek vanilla yogurt, topped with cacao powder, sage and chocolate chunks. Enjoy and stay healthy! 💖💖💖 ____________________________________________________#demealprepper #horsesofinstagram #horselover #horseloversofinstagram #horses #petitdejeuner #breakfastideas #greekyogurt #allerhande #albertheijn #greekfoodporn #greekfood #foodart #artfood #picoftheday #theartofplating #platingart #treatsforaneye #chocolate #theobserverteam #horse #foodstyling #funwithfood #foodartist #femaleartist #buzzfeedfood #foodphotographyandstyling #foodlovefollow
View this post on Instagram
Butterfly Delight 🦋🦋🦋 Lovely sidedish of creamy garlic mashed potatoes, dyed with squid ink, topped with rice, roasted bel peppers, pine apple, carrots, green apple and capers. Enjoy and stay healthy! 🦋🦋🦋Follow me for more plating fun! ________________________________________________________ #demealprepper #artfood #summer #butterfly #cuteanimals #animals #avidofood #funfoodforkids #instafood #funfood #foodart #edibleart #foodartist #foodartchef #Instagram #toddlerfoodideas #thefoodgangstas #albertheijn #vegetables #foodlovefollow #foodartfun #vegetarianrecipes #veggie #food52 #foodprojectofukraine #foodfun #funwithfood #kiddish #femaleartist
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Eagle Dessert 🦅🦅🦅 Fluffy biscuit pie with vanilla butter cream, nutella, cacao powder and chocolate chunks. Enjoy and stay healthy! 🦅🦅🦅___________________________________________________#demealprepper # #kiddish #eagles #eagle #bigbirds #kidsfoodideas #baking #edibleart #food52 #foodartist #art #foodartchef #foodart #artistsoninstagram #rawnice #instagram #pieart #foodlovefollow #allerhande #pieoftheday #albertheijn #foodprojectofukraine #artonaplate #instagram #femaleartist #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood
View this post on Instagram
Salamander Pancakes 🦎🦎🦎 Made of shortcrust and coloured pancakes. 💚💚💚 My fridge door is full of souvenirs from all our holidays and citytrips 😎! This year there won't be many added to them 😀 But anyway, I hope everyone will make the best out of this summer, and the weather in Belgium is awesome! Enjoy and stay healthy! 🦎🦎🦎 ________________________________________________________ #demealprepper #artfood #pancakeart #cuteanimals #Barcelona #gaudi #bonappetitmag #funfoodforkids #instafood #allerhande #funfood #foodart #edibleart #foodartist #foodartchef #pancakes #albertheijn #foodlovefollow #foodartfun #spain #foodprojectofukraine #food52 #talenthouse #bonappetitmag #thekitchn #foodfun #funwithfood #kiddish