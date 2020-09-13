Μητέρα δημιουργεί ρεαλιστικές απεικονίσεις ζώων χρησιμοποιώντας το φαγητό της. Αρχικά ξεκίνησε δημιουργώντας πολύ εύκολες συνταγές και στη συνέχεια παρασύρθηκε και άρχισε να παρουσιάζει το φαγητό της σε σχήμα διάσημων ηθοποιών, πανέμορφων λουλουδιών και αξιολάτρευτων ζώων.

Η Γιολάντα Στόκερμαν δημοσίευσε τις δημιουργίες της στο διαδίκτυο και δεν άργησε να γίνει Viral.

Οι δημιουργίες της είναι τόσο ρεαλιστικές ενώ χρησιμοποιεί διάφορα μπαχαρικά για να τελειοποιήσει τα ζωάκια της.

Salamander Pancakes 🦎🦎🦎 Made of shortcrust and coloured pancakes.

