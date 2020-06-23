Editorial Ta Nea: Let everything come to light
The political system must shed light on all aspects of the recent revelations in such a way that will allow citizens to regain trust in state organs and institutions and in politics in general.
Everything that has come to light in the last 72 hours from the newspaper Parapolitika or the audio and other evidence submitted to a parliamentary committee by businessman Sabi Mioni create the impression that there was a wretched para-state in operation when the previous government was in power.
We read of shady conversations, of efforts to manipulate the judiciary and use state services for partisan advantage, about the targeting of political opponents and murky deals.
All these things have caused great harm to the political system, to institutions, to democracy, and to the state of course.
It is not just that the barrage of damning information has cultivated a generalised contempt for politics in the citizenry.
It is that institutions that are a basic constituent part of democracy and serve as pillars of a Western, European country such as Greece have been gravely injured.
The political system must urgently build up resistances to such practices and clear up the still murky picture of what happened.
It must shed light on all aspects of the recent revelations in such a way that will allow citizens to regain trust in state organs and institutions and in politics in general.
Everyone is not the same, as some would have it.
Greece cannot afford to tolerate the type of practices that are being described in excruciating detail in the media.
Expediting the investigation of this apparent cesspool is integral to defending the basic constituent elements of a functioning democracy.
Everything must come to light now!
Motor racing-Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given «lesson of humanity»
"Dear Alessandro, your story is an example of how to succeed in starting again after an unexpected stop," said the letter. "Through sport, you have taught us how to live life to the full, making disability a lesson of humanity.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.28 million, death toll at 476,368
More than 9.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368? have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open […]
Γενετικώς τροποποιημένες κατσίκες εναντίον καρκίνου
Editorial To Vima: As it turns out, the newspapers were right
Without the contribution of systemic news outlets, their staunch support for social distancing measures, their scientific approach to reporting on the virus, and the risks taken by journalists who were on the frontline during the epidemic, the results would have been different.
Το σπάνιο φωτογραφικό του αρχείο ανοίγει στο κοινό το ΚΚΕ
European shares climb on trade relief, PMIs in focus
German metals trader Kloeckner & Co jumped 15.2% after it provided positive earnings outlook for the second quarter
Οξυτοκίνη: Οι απρόσμενες επιδράσεις της ορμόνης στις σχέσεις μας
Russian journalist charged with justifying terrorism calls her trial a sham.
"As a journalist I am on trial for the job I did," Prokopyeva told Reuters on the sidelines of her trial on Monday.
Πρωτεΐνη για εύκολο αδυνάτισμα
Motor racing-Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given «lesson of humanity»
"Dear Alessandro, your story is an example of how to succeed in starting again after an unexpected stop," said the letter. "Through sport, you have taught us how to live life to the full, making disability a lesson of humanity.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.28 million, death toll at 476,368
More than 9.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368? have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open […]
Manolis Dermitzakis: Huge hike in research funding the best investment in economic future
'The idea is to make an ecosystem which combines knowledge and innovation and will have a positive impact on the economy. The essence of the economy is not just money. It is to provide solutions to real problems affecting society,' says the head of Greece's National Council on Research, Technology, and Innovation.
Editorial To Vima: As it turns out, the newspapers were right
Without the contribution of systemic news outlets, their staunch support for social distancing measures, their scientific approach to reporting on the virus, and the risks taken by journalists who were on the frontline during the epidemic, the results would have been different.
Videos of alleged police misconduct went viral. Then what happened?
Body-worn cameras can malfunction, he said, and officers sometimes fail to activate them before an incident. Beyond that, people who view any type of videos may disagree about the facts and what they mean
European shares climb on trade relief, PMIs in focus
German metals trader Kloeckner & Co jumped 15.2% after it provided positive earnings outlook for the second quarter
Rightmove sees revenue hit, but signals housing market recovery
The London-based company plans to bring all employees back from furlough by July 31, and added that it does not expect to issue commercial paper under the government's coronavirus aid scheme.
Russian journalist charged with justifying terrorism calls her trial a sham.
"As a journalist I am on trial for the job I did," Prokopyeva told Reuters on the sidelines of her trial on Monday.
After 100 days, New Yorkers can get haircuts, dine outdoors while virus cases soar in 12 other states
The number of new cases rose by a record last week in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, together home to about a third of the U.S. population. Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming also experienced record spikes in cases.
FOREX-Dollar dips, Aussie outperforms as investors weigh coronavirus impact
A broad gauge of dollar positioning on Friday showed speculators increased their short bets against the greenback to the most since May 2018, at $16.27 billion.