In the Athens Stock Exchange‘s ATHEX ESG index, which measures the impact and performance of businesses on the environment and society, EYATH SA was included.

In particular, in the regular six-month review of the composition of its stock market indices, the Athens Stock Exchange announced thirteen additions to the ATHEX ESG index, among which EYATH S.A. This index, which includes up to 60 shares of companies that meet the relevant eligibility criteria, monitors the stock market performance of listed companies that adopt and promote their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices.

As the company states in its announcement, EYATH’s inclusion in the index is a “reward” for its dedication to environmental care, social solidarity and good governance, respect for the legislative framework and regulations, as well as the constant pursuit of a safe working environment, without discrimination and prejudice. It also highlights its consistent strategic planning for sustainable development and contribution to the national, European and international goals of the “green” transition.

A challenge for the future

The president of EYATH, Agis Papadopoulos noted the firm’s turn to sustainability ‘investments’, incorporating non-financial terms into decision-making. The adoption of ESG criteria shows exactly this solid, transparent, coherent strategy towards sustainable development, which the inclusion in the relevant index confirms, but also acts as a spur for further efforts.

“Transparent and useful tool”

It is recalled that this specific index was designed to provide a transparent and useful tool, which investors can incorporate into their investment strategy. At the same time, it motivates listed companies to publicize data related to the adoption of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices and, therefore, to take more initiatives on these issues. For the inclusion of a company in the specific index, criteria such as the percentages of its shareholders’ participation in its share capital (dispersion data), the market value of each share and, above all, the evaluation score from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, are taken into account. The review and evaluation of the composition of the index is carried out every six months.

The data on the basis of which EYATH was evaluated are published in the company’s Sustainability Report for 2021, which was structured in accordance with the reporting standards of the internationally recognized GRI initiative, as well as in accordance with the guidelines of the ESG Information Disclosure Guide 2022 of the Athens Stock Exchange .