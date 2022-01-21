Six of Greece’s most pristine alpine regions and mountain summits will be included in a program by the environment ministry, dubbed ‘Untrodden Mountains’.

The peaks included in the conservation and promotional program include the Lefka Ori (White Mountains) on Crete; storied Taygettus overlooking Sparta, in the southeastern Peloponnese; mystical Mt. Saos on the northeast Aegean island of Samothrace; the Timfi and Smolikas along the rugged Pindus mountain range in the north central mainland, and finally, Mt. Chatzi, in the Thessaly portion of the Pindus range.

Based on an updated ministerial decision, all artificial changes to the natural environment of the specific mountains, such as new roads and other infrastructure, namely, “ones that alter the character of these mountains” will be precluded, according to Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who presented the program.

“Land will no longer be plotted in those areas, new roads will not be drawn, and wind farms will not be installed,” Mitsotakis added.

Conversely, he said historic trails and paths will be maintained and signs will be upgraded to make them even more accessible for trekking, hiking and outdoor eco-activities.

At the same time, the Greek premier clarified that the initiative not does question the concept of exploiting and increasing renewable energy sources.