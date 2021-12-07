The Greek government will not resort to another nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis again stated on Monday, this time in an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour.

The center-right premier also insisted that vaccination is the only way to keep both the economy and society open and active amid what’s now believed to be the “fourth wave” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the imposition of an upcoming 100-euro per month fine against individuals above the age of 60 who are not vaccinated, and whether his government was slow to take the measure, he replied that it was “a last resort.”

“I am a (European) liberal office-holder and I do not favor, in principle, the idea of directives, however I do believe that we made the right decision when the Omicron variant appeared,” he answered.

Asked about a three-day visit by Roman Catholic Pope Francis to predominately Christian Orthodox Greece, which ended on Monday, and the latter’s tour of a refugee and migrant shelter on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Mitsotakis said “there hasn’t been enough solidarity at the EU level in terms of sharing the burden … there are countries that consider that (irregular) migration is not their problem.”