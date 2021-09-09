The center of Athens will remain closed for the next few hours for the 55th EKO Acropolis Rally, with the capital of Greece being “paralyzed” for about 10 hours.

The event is starting from the Acropolis and the first “special route” is in Syntagma Square.

Concerning the means of transport, the Metro station in Syntagma will remain closed while there are also changes in the Tram routes.

Closed streets in the center of Athens

Regarding the basic planning of the traffic measures, on Thursday, the traffic around the Acropolis and the Syntagma will be prohibited from 11:00, while the city center will be reached only from the perpendiculars of the closed roads, as described below.

There is a specific plan for the spectators of the rally who will go on foot to Syntagma, from specific routes. Specifically, the Start-up Ceremony of the EKO Acropolis Rally 2021 will take place today at around 17:30 in the Acropolis, from where the racing vehicles will move to the starting line on Amalia Avenue.

At approximately 18:00, the 1st Special Route (“COSMOTE 5G Athens Stage”) of the EKO Acropolis Rally 2021 will take place, on the route:

Start from the V. Amalias Avenue (exit height of the Metro station before the parking entrance of the Hellenic Parliament) – continuation of Amalias Avenue – return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of M.A.S. – continuation on Amalias Avenue – left on V. Georgiou Av.- left on Syntagma Square – return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of Ermou Street – continuation along Syntagma Square – left on Othonos St.- left on Amalias Ave.- return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of M.A.S. – continuation of Amalias Avenue – left on V. Georgiou Ave – Termination (height of hotel “King George”)

As part of the race, the following temporary traffic arrangements will be made along the road network surrounding the sports facility of the Special Route, as follows:

1. Prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles from 06:00 on Thursday 09/09/2021 and complete cessation of traffic from 11:00 on Thursday 09/09/2021, in the following streets and avenues:

* Stadiou Street, in the section from the height of its junction with America Street to its junction with Syntagma Square,

*V. Sofias Avenue in both traffic streams, in the section from the height of its junction with Akadimias Street to its junction with Amalias Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

*V. Sofias Avenue in the traffic flow towards Amalias Avenue, in its section from the height of its junction with Sekeri Street to its junction with Amalias Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

* Syntagma Square along its entire length,

* Fillelinon Street, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

* Amalias Avenue in both traffic streams, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

* Syggrou Avenue in the traffic flow towards the Center, in the section from its junction with Kallirois Street to its junction with Ath. Diakou Street,

* Syggrou Avenue in the flow of traffic to Paralia, in the section from its junction with Ath. Diakou street until its junction with Ambr. Frantzis Street,

*Hatzichristou street, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

*Roverto Galli street, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

* Acropolis junction,

* Propylaion street, in its section from its junction with Robertou Gali Street to its junction with Kavallotti Street,

* Kavallotti Street, in its section from its junction with Propylaion Street to its junction with Misaraliotou Street,

* Misaraliotou Street, along its entire length,

* Petmeza street, in its section from its junction with Misaraliotou Street to its junction with Syggrou Avenue.

2. The crossing of vehicles on the roads of V. Sofias Avenue, V. Konstantinou Avenue, Stadiou Street and Panepistimiou Street will be allowed.

3. Designation of Voulis Street, as an opposite flow street (reaction), in its section from its junction with Kolokotroni Street to its junction with Kar. Servias Street, only for resident transport vehicles, passenger transport vehicles to hotel units and refueling and service vehicles for adjacent businesses.

Due to the above restrictions, drivers are kindly requested to choose alternative roads (Hamosternas, Piraeus, Stadiou, etc.) for their approach to the area of the Center of Athens or, there is also the possibility for them to follow the alternative routes below:

To the center of Athens (for those moving on Syggrou Avenue):

Syggrou Avenue – right of Kallirois – continuation of V. Konstantinou Avenue,- left through vertical roads to Kolonaki area

Ø To the Center of Athens (for those moving on Kifissias Avenue):

Kifissias Avenue – continuation of V. Konstantinou Avenue – right V. Sofias Avenue – right Sekeri or,

Kifissias Avenue – right of Alexandras Avenue – left through vertical streets to the center of Athens or,

Kifissias Avenue – right of Alexandras Avenue – left 28th of October (Patision).

The attendance of spectators (pedestrians) to watch the event, will take place:

* For those coming to Amalias Avenue, via Souri Street or Zappeion,

* For those coming to the Syntagma Square, either from the Panepistimiou/ Voukourestiou Streets or from the Stadiou/Amerikis Streets.

The aforementioned traffic arrangements can be modified, depending on the prevailing traffic conditions.