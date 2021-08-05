The first reports of the areas that have been burned, in the period 1 to 4 August is sad, to say the least, as it exceeds 50% of the burned area that is usually burned during any given fire period.

According to the Beyond EO Center of the National Observatory of Athens, in 2020 the burned area was 10,376 hectares while in 2019 it was 9,405 hectares.

Based on the data published by the team in a relevant post on Facebook, the initial calculation of the burned areas of the fires in Rhodes (01/08/2021), Attica (03/08/2021), Evia (03/08/2021) and East Mani (03/08/2021) amounts to about 6,000 hectares (60,000 acres).

If we take into account the large fires of the period May – July 2021 (Aigio, 252.22 hectares, Samos 406 hectares, Styra Evia 395 hectares, Kefalonia 604 hectares and Schinos Korinthias 5020 hectares), the burned area amounts to approximately 124,000 acres.