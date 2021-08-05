A change in the weather is expected tomorrow Friday (06-08-2021), with the main characteristics being the end of the heat wave in most areas, the prevalence of strong winds and locally strong storms in Macedonia and Thrace.

In more detail, according to an emergency bulletin of worsening weather issued by the National Meteorological Service:

1. The temperature will drop significantly in western and northern Greece, where it will not exceed 36 degrees Celsius. In the rest of the country, with the exception of Crete and the Dodecanese, the temperature will drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

2. Strong westerly northwesterly winds will prevail both in the seas and islands as well as on the mainland. From the afternoon in northern Greece, with the passage of the cold front which is the main cause of this change of weather, the winds will be north northwesterly and will temporarily strengthen to very strong.

3. Sporadic thunderstorms in places strong, which may be accompanied by hail, will occur from early afternoon until evening in central and eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Over the weekend (07.08-08-2021) the temperature will not exceed 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in most areas.

From Monday to Wednesday the temperature will again rise and will reach in the central and southern mainland areas up to 40 to 42 degrees, after which it will drop.