According to the forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, maximum temperatures of 44-46 degrees Celsius are expected on Monday, August 2, 2021, while the risk of occurrence and spread of forest fires remains very high, at least until next Monday. (02 / 08-03 / 08).

The forecast map below shows the maximum temperatures for Monday 02/08 with the whitest shade corresponding to temperatures higher than 42 degrees Celsius (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Maximum temperatures for Monday 02/08/2021 from the forecast model of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr.

Also, particularly unfavorable pyro-meteorological conditions are expected to prevail in the country throughout the week. Thus the peak of the heat wave is expected to be accompanied by the peak of the danger for the occurrence and spread of forest fires.

Based on the Canadian pyrometeorological index calculated operationally by the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, a very high risk is expected today, Monday, August 2, 2021, in Attica, Boeotia, South Evia, Peloponnese, Crete, Cyclades, Cyclades, M , Ikaria, Lefkada, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Epirus, Western Sterea, Western Macedonia, Western Thessaly, and in places in Central Macedonia and Evros.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, is expected to be even more dangerous, as we expect a very high risk in most of our country, and especially in: Attica, Viotia, Fthiotida, Evia, Peloponnese, Crete, Cyclades, Dodecanese, Mytilene, Mytilene Samothrace, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Lefkada, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Epirus, Western Sterea, Macedonia, Thessaly, and in places in Evros (Figure 3).

It is pointed out that the prolonged heat conditions prevailing in the country have increased the flammability of dead fuel to extremely high levels in almost the entire territory, making any use of fire extremely dangerous. The National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr appeals to avoid any use of fire today and in the next few days, in order to avoid the possibility of a fire.