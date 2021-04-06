The events that happened during the elections of the Greek local Football Associations and in particular the Football Association of Karditsa have led brought AEK to a very difficult situation.

The Ethics Committee of the Greek Football Association is investigating AEK’s involvement in the elections at the Karditsa Football Association and according to leaked information they are proposing severe punishment for AEK, Dimitris Melissanidis but also Giannis Papadopoulos and Aggelos Daniel.

According to this information, the proposal by the investigative department of the Ethics Committee is that 10 points are taken off AEK and a life-long ban on any involvement in football is imposed for Melissanidis, Giannis Papadopoulos and Angelos Daniel, a member of the Executive Committee of EPO and president of the Achaia Football Association.

The proposal includes very serious accusations and the -10 points are proposed as a combined penalty, since the highest penalty for a single offence is -6. The most important part of the proposal has to do with the life-long ban from any involvement in football for the leader of AEK, his close collaborator in matters related to EPO Giannis Papadopoulos and a member of the Executive Committee of EPO.

In any case, it seems that AEK and Melissanidis will face the Judicial department of the Ethics Committee of EPO, with all the consequences of such a disciplinary process.