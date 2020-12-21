The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has often been likened to a war and indeed there is a common characteristic.

Those of us who are on the same side agree that the paramount goal is to end it even if we have different views on the requisite strategy, on the prioritisation of objectives, or on how to rebuild the country the day after.

History has shown that forging a common aim against a greater enemy has brought eternal foes side by side so that once normalcy is restored and external threats have dissipated they can continue their power struggles.

The end of this war can only come with immunity. That is why the planet’s great political and economic forces have invested enormous amounts of money in research to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yet nothing will have been gained if reservations are not lifted so that as many people as possible can be vaccinated.

A collective, institutional front is required in order to achieve this noble and exceedingly importan aim.

The leaders of democratic political parties have a duty to set a good example and address in both word and deed each and every Greek citizen by being vaccinated publicly.

They must rise to the occasion in order to meet this crucial challenge.

They have 4,172 reasons – as many as the lives caimed by the epidemic so far – to do so without a second thought.

