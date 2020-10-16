H Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ στα 51 της είναι πιο «καυτή» από ποτέ

H ίδια φωτογραφήθηκε με αφορμή το νέο της τραγούδι με τον Μαλούμα αλλά μίλησε και για την ταινία «Μarry me» που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στους κινηματογράφους τον Φεβρουάριο του 2021 και έδειξε με τις προκλητικές της πόζες ότι παραμένει «καυτή» στα 51 της.

Η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ πραγματικά κόβει την ανάσα με τις εντυπωσιακές αναλογίες της και το καλλίγραμμο κορμί της, φορώντας μια σειρά από σέξι φορέματα. Μάλιστα, υπάρχει και ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον καθώς η 51χρονη σταρ επέλεξε να φορέσει μια λαμπερή δημιουργία της Σήλιας Κριθαριώτη.

