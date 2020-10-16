H Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ στα 51 της είναι πιο «καυτή» από ποτέ
H ίδια φωτογραφήθηκε με αφορμή το νέο της τραγούδι με τον Μαλούμα αλλά μίλησε και για την ταινία «Μarry me» που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στους κινηματογράφους τον Φεβρουάριο του 2021 και έδειξε με τις προκλητικές της πόζες ότι παραμένει «καυτή» στα 51 της.
Η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ πραγματικά κόβει την ανάσα με τις εντυπωσιακές αναλογίες της και το καλλίγραμμο κορμί της, φορώντας μια σειρά από σέξι φορέματα. Μάλιστα, υπάρχει και ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον καθώς η 51χρονη σταρ επέλεξε να φορέσει μια λαμπερή δημιουργία της Σήλιας Κριθαριώτη.
View this post on Instagram
“Everybody knows that I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. It’s not something I ever tried to hide — or ever thought that I should hide — so I can get ahead. I always felt that individuality is what made me different from every other actress that was out there when I first started. I feel it’s the secret to my success.” –@jlo on representing her Latin identity 🇵🇷 Read the full interview with co-star @maluma in the 2020 Latin Power Players cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @ramonarosales
View this post on Instagram
“It was monumental for me. It was about [putting on] the best, most exciting show that I could, but there were a lot of messages in there — for women, for little girls, for Latinos here in the United States and everything we've been going through [politically]. We have to stand up for ourselves. That’s why I said, “Let me hear you, women! Let me hear you, Latinos! It’s time to get loud!” Our vote matters. We matter.” –#JLo on her Super Bowl performance. Read the full cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @ramonarosales