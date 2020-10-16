Περιδιαβαίνοντας τη Σαγκάη ή το Ντουμπάι, ενδέχεται να «σκοντάψεις» σε ένα ζωηρόχρωμο παιδότοπο ανάμεσα στα τσιμεντένια κτήρια.
Είναι έργο του στούντιο ντιζάιν 100Architects, το οποίο προχωρά σε αστικές παρεμβάσεις που μετατρέπουν τυπικούς χώρους μιας πόλης σε πολύχρωμους παιδότοπους.
Throwback to Olympia 2018. Inspired in sports, this public space design aims to attract pedestrian and passersby through its exciting colorful landscape and topography. It's morphology allows the user to play, to jump, to climb and many more things. On the other hand, the project counts with seating features and a red "object plaza" with an umbrella and a lounge area for the pedestrian to take a break from the extreme summer heat.
throwback to Olympia: composed of 2 sports: Football & Tennis. The two surreal pitches would collide creating a world of colors and playful shapes, slopes, tunnels and bubbles at the service of children's entertainment. Both areas were surrounded by a running track, to enhance the multisport narrative and to add fun features to the playscape.
Προσφάτως, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ το στούντιο εγκαινίασε συνεργασία με την εταιρεία αθλητικού και ψυχαγωγικού χωροταξικού σχεδιασμού Playgones και προτείνουν από κοινού αντίστοιχες εγκαταστάσεις στη Γαλλία.
Κάθε μία από τις δημόσιες δομές του 100Architects για ψυχαγωγία τόσο μικρών όσο και μεγάλων έχει συλληφθεί ως ιδέα γύρω από ένα συγκεκριμένο θέμα, διαφορετικό κάθε φορά: μια γιγαντιαία ντουζιέρα (πλήρης, με κύματα στο επίπεδο του εδάφους) ή ένα φωτισμένο κάστρο (με τούνελ στο εσωτερικό του).
Ή, ο «Ιππόκαμπος» (από το κέντρο της εγκατάστασης αναπηδά νερό).
Τόσο το 100Architects όσο και η Playgones έχουν την πεποίθηση ότι ο αθλητικός και ψυχαγωγικός χωροταξικός σχεδιασμός αποτελεί αναπόσπαστο κομμάτι των μεγάλων αστικών προκλήσεων του αύριο και ότι θα επιτρέψει να επιστρέψει η ζωή στις γειτονιές, να δοθεί πνοή στις κοινότητες, ακόμη και να συνάψουν σχέσεις μεταξύ τους οι κάτοικοι.
«Η προσέγγιση μεταξύ 100Architects και Playgones έχει νόημα σήμερα για δύο εταιρείες που γνωρίζει η μία την άλλη και η κάθε μία τρέφει εκτίμηση για την άλλη» υπογράμμισε ο πρόεδρος και γενικός διευθυντής της Playgones, Nicolas Lovera. «Μοιραζόμαστε το ίδιο όραμα για την ψυχαγωγική πολεοδομία και, κυρίως, είναι κοινή η επιθυμία μας να σημειώσουμε πρόοδο και να αντιμετωπίσουμε τις καινούργιες προκλήσεις των μελλοντικών χωροταξικών σχεδιασμών».
Throw back to Huellas Artes 2014. Beautiful memories 😍 It is our very first built project and it is amazing how far it has taken us. It was a self-managed and self-financed project with the purpose of exploring experimental methods to intervene the city. The objective was to test the strategy called "painted scape" which consist in intervening a space only in its 2d surfaces that by creating areas, signals, suggesting functions and actions, it transforms an existing space by adding stimulation and public functions.