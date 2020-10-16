View this post on Instagram

Throwback to Olympia 2018. Inspired in sports, this public space design aims to attract pedestrian and passersby through its exciting colorful landscape and topography. It’s morphology allows the user to play, to jump, to climb and many more things. On the other hand, the project counts with seating features and a red “object plaza” with an umbrella and a lounge area for the pedestrian to take a break from the extreme summer heat. Photos by @ameyzing_architect #100architects #streetcolor #streetarchitecture #urbanintervention #publicrealm #publicspace #olympia #urbanproject #urbanartifacts #playscspe #playground #nofilter