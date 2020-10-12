View this post on Instagram

The secret is out and we're pretty dang proud! Check out DI's latest and greatest: a record-breaking, 93ft, 3D-printed torch at the new @allegiantstadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. She’s a beaut, @dimensional_innovations @jwoodjustin @hansen.benjamin @clansen 🤩🤩🤩 . . We are incredibly excited to announce that we’ve developed and built the Al Davis Memorial Torch, a 93-foot 3D-printed commemorative structure to honor the long-time franchise owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The torch, standing over nine stories tall, is pending as the world’s tallest 3D-printed structure and is the focal point of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas. We worked alongside Mark Davis, the Raiders organization and numerous partners to ensure the torch paid homage to the influential owner in a way that’s never been done before. At DI, 18 of our team dedicated over 50,000 hours developing, creating, printing and installing the structure. The torch will carry on the memory of Mr. Davis for years to come and we’re proud to have been a part of that. #WeAreDI #LasVegasRaiders #AlDavisMemorialTorch #NFL #LSAM #BAAM #3DPrinting — Zahner, Bob D. Campbell, ASTOUND, Manica Architecture, CAA ICON, HNTB, Purdue University, Thermwood Corporation, Valley Steel, UltraTech Aerospace