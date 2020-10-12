Χρησιμοποιώντας 225 «3D τσιμεντόλιθους» και 1.148 φύλλα αλουμινίου, οι τεχνικοί στην Dimensional Innovations ανέγειραν, για την ομάδα αμερικανικού ποδοσφαίρου Las Vegas Raiders, την υψηλότερη στον κόσμο κατασκευή από τρισδιάστατο εκτυπωτή.
Ο αναμνηστικός δαυλός ήταν παραγγελία για το καινούργιο Allegiant Stadium στο Λας Βέγκας με στόχο να αποδοθούν τιμές στη μνήμη του Al Davis, επί πολλά χρόνια ιδιοκτήτη της ομάδας, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το 2011.
We are incredibly excited to announce that we've developed and built the Al Davis Memorial Torch, a 93-foot 3D-printed commemorative structure to honor the long-time franchise owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The torch, standing over nine stories tall, is pending as the world's tallest 3D-printed structure and is the focal point of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas. We worked alongside Mark Davis, the Raiders organization and numerous partners to ensure the torch paid homage to the influential owner in a way that's never been done before. At DI, 18 of our team dedicated over 50,000 hours developing, creating, printing and installing the structure.
The Al Davis Memorial Torch is constructed of 225 3D-printed carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate composite blocks, each weighting approximately 350 lbs. Over 100,000 lbs. of raw material was used to print these blocks and they have a tolerance of approximately the width of a human hair.
Όπως μεταδίδει το ΑΠΕ για να ολοκληρώσει την εννεαώροφη κατασκευή, η ομάδα στην Dimensional Innovations χρησιμοποίησε μια μεγάλης κλίμακας μηχανή LSAM ώστε να δώσει σχήμα στον δαυλό με το ελάχιστο των αποβλήτων.
Οι 225 « 3D τσιμεντόλιθοι» είναι από ίνες άνθρακα και τα 1.148 φύλλα αλουμινίου επιτρέπουν στην εξωτερική επιφάνεια του δαυλού να αντανακλά το φως.
«Η ομάδα μας εργάστηκε ακατάπαυστα τον περασμένο χρόνο για να εξελίξει, εκτυπώσει, κατασκευάσει, τεστάρει και εγκαταστήσει τον αναμνηστικό δαυλό ώστε να εξασφαλίσει ότι θα δίδει τη συμβολική φλόγα που καίει πιο λαμπρή μέσα στον οργανισμό των Raiders» είπε ο Tucker Trotter, διευθύνων σύμβουλος της Dimensional Innovations. «Το τεράστιο μέγεθος του δαυλού, τόσο στις τρεις διαστάσεις όσο και ιδεολογικά, θα συνεχίζει τη μνήμη του κ. Ντέιβις για τα ερχόμενα χρόνια…» πρόσθεσε.
Στο πρότζεκτ, η Dimensional Innovations συνεργάστηκε, μεταξύ άλλων, με τον Mark Davis, γιο του Al Davis και σημερινό ιδιοκτήτη των Raiders, με το αρχιτεκτονικό γραφείο MANICA architecture που σχεδίασε το στάδιο και με το Purdue University.
