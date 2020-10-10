View this post on Instagram

Quality & Legacy 🥃 One of my favorite walks is thru our @teremana distillery’s barrel room. This is the final quality process of our first aged expression — Teremana Reposado 🥃 We age our tequila in American white oak barrels and it reacts to the temperatures here in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico. The wood expands and contracts and after a certain period of time – gives our tequila a very rich and smooth taste with notes of oak and vanilla. Those notes and smoothness are why Teremana has become very distinctly delicious to our consumers. I founded Teremana as a legacy brand that’s rooted in quality, passion, trust and mana. And on behalf of our entire Teremana team and myself — it’s our privilege to produce Teremana tequila for you. And most importantly, thank you for making our Teremana your #1 choice in tequila. The tequila of the people 🥃 #quality #legacy #teremana @hhgarcia41 📸