Ο Ντουέιν Τζόνσον έφτασε τα 200 εκατ. ακολούθους στο Instagram
Για να γιορτάσει το γεγονός αυτό, ο Τζόνσον, δημοσίευσε ένα βίντεο τεσσάρων λεπτών στη σελίδα του θέλοντας να διαδώσει το «μάθημα ζωής» που πήρε από τότε που μίλησε για την πολιτική, κι αυτό είναι: «Πάντα να λες την αλήθεια σου».
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸
«Αυτό είναι που έχω μάθει τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες και ίσως, μπορείτε να βρείτε κάποια αξία σ’ αυτό και να το εφαρμόσετε στη ζωή σας», έγραψε στη λεζάντα. «Πάντα να λέτε την αλήθεια σας. Και όταν λες την αλήθεια σου, κάνε ό,τι μπορείς για να μιλήσεις με αξιοπρέπεια, συμπόνια, σεβασμό, ισορροπημένα και με ενσυναίσθηση».
«Ακόμα και όταν οι συζητήσεις γίνονται άβολες -όταν τις προσεγγίζετε με σεβασμό και φροντίδα- στην άλλη πλευρά βρίσκονται η σαφήνεια και η πρόοδος», πρόσθεσε ο Τζόνσον.
O Ντουέιν Τζόνσον, που είναι πλέον ο Αμερικάνος με τους περισσότερους followers στην Αμερική και σε όλο τον κόσμο, έχει ξεπεράσει τους 300 εκατ. followers συνολικά σε όλες τις πλατφόρμες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
«Το πιο σημαντικό για μένα είναι ότι είμαι ο Νο 1 μπαμπάς στο σπίτι» καταλήγει στην ανάρτησή του.