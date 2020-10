View this post on Instagram

Tag a friend who's perfect for you. Shop #MJPerfect. #PerfectAsIAm Filmed by Jack Barraclough Creative direction & styling by @KEGrand Casting by @Bitton at @EstablishmentNY Hair by @GaryGillHair Makeup by @Diane.Kendal Nails by @NailsByMei Starring @StellaJones and @LilaMoss Filmed on October 5-7, 2019 in New York City.