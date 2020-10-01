Η Αριζόνα είναι νοτιοδυτική Πολιτεία των ΗΠΑ με έκταση 295.194 τ.χλμ. και πληθυσμό 7.171.646 κατοίκους (εκτίμηση 2018).
Είναι μία από τις τέσσερις πολιτείες που αποτελούν την περιοχή των «Τεσσάρων Γωνιών» (Four Corners), μαζί με το Κολοράντο, το Νέο Μεξικό και τη Γιούτα. Συνορεύει στα δυτικά με την Καλιφόρνια και τη Νεβάδα, στα βόρεια με τη Γιούτα, βορειοανατολικά εφάπτεται με το Κολοράντο, ανατολικά συνορεύει με το Νέο Μεξικό και στα νότια έχει εθνικά σύνορα μήκους 626 χλμ. με το Μεξικό (πολιτείες Σονόρα και Μπάχα Καλιφόρνια).
Πρωτεύουσα και μεγαλύτερη πόλη είναι το Φοίνιξ. Άλλες πόλεις είναι οι Τουσόν, Αϊγιούμα, Πρέσκοτ, Μέλα. Η πολιτεία αποτελείται από υψίπεδα, χαράδρες (περίφημο το Γκραντ Κάνυον, το πλέον διάσημο φαράγγι του κόσμου) και ερήμους που αρδεύονται τεχνητά.
Επιπλέον, εκτός από το Γκραντ Κάνυον, πολλά άλλα εθνικά δάση, πάρκα, μνημεία και Ινδιάνικες περιοχές βρίσκονται στην Πολιτεία.
