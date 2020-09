View this post on Instagram

9.9.08 Today marks 12 years of #sober living. What that means is that i survived the lockdown(and everything that came along with it)without a drink(or more),without getting arrested for assault and also starting a company. If escaping reality has blocked you from living it and everything it has to offer, i HIGHly suggest you consider stopping and smelling the flowers and the dirt they grow out of. Hope that makes sense…. Grateful for the people out there that showed me it can be done and sending love to the people out there still struggling. 🙏🏻❤️ #soberlife #onedayatatime