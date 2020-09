View this post on Instagram

With a strong belief the play makes both the home and the world a better place, IKEA and LEGO set out to remove barriers to play in daily life, whilst creating a practical yet playful experience that children and adults could enjoy together. The result was the BYGGLEK collection which will begin a global roll out starting this October. Stay tinder tomorrow to learn more about this super fun collection #IKEAToday #IKEA #BYGGLEK #LEGO