Ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής, Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι θα παραλάβει το Βραβείο Εξαιρετικού Επιτεύγματος από το Βρετανικό Συμβούλιο Μόδας (BFC), σύμφωνα με το WWD, το οποίο επικαλείται πηγές του κλάδου.
Ο Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι ακολουθεί τη Μιούτσια Πράντα και τον Ραλφ Λόρεν, οι οποίοι επίσης τιμήθηκαν με το βραβείο του Βρετανικού Συμβουλίου Μόδας, υπενθυμίζει το WWD.
Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 2 Δεκεμβρίου στο Royal Albert Hall.
The British Fashion Council is delighted to announce that Giorgio Armani @armani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Fashion Awards 2019, on Monday 2nd December at the @royalalberthall London. Mr Armani will be awarded for his outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vison of timeless style and care for detail, that have provided such inspiration to so many in the industry.
Congratulations are in order for Giorgio Armani, who is to be granted the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Fashion Awards this December.
Στον Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι ένα μήνα νωρίτερα, θα απονεμηθεί το τιμητικό βραβείο John B. Fairchild 2019 στη Σύνοδο των CEO των κλάδων Ενδυμάτων και Λιανικού Εμπορίου, η οποία διεξάγεται στις 29 και 30 Οκτωβρίου στη Νέα Υόρκη.
Το BFC ηγείται στη βιομηχανία μέσω της δημιουργικής επιρροής και επανατοποθετεί στρατηγικά τη βρετανική μόδα στην παγκόσμια οικονομία.
