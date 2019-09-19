View this post on Instagram

The British Fashion Council is delighted to announce that Giorgio Armani @armani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Fashion Awards 2019, on Monday 2nd December at the @royalalberthall London. Mr Armani will be awarded for his outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vison of timeless style and care for detail, that have provided such inspiration to so many in the industry. Buy tickets to The Fashion Awards via link in bio.