Ο Ιταλός σχεδιαστής, Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι θα παραλάβει το Βραβείο Εξαιρετικού Επιτεύγματος από το Βρετανικό Συμβούλιο Μόδας (BFC), σύμφωνα με το WWD, το οποίο επικαλείται πηγές του κλάδου.

Ο Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι ακολουθεί τη Μιούτσια Πράντα και τον Ραλφ Λόρεν, οι οποίοι επίσης τιμήθηκαν με το βραβείο του Βρετανικού Συμβουλίου Μόδας, υπενθυμίζει το WWD.

Η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 2 Δεκεμβρίου στο Royal Albert Hall.

Στον Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι ένα μήνα νωρίτερα, θα απονεμηθεί το τιμητικό βραβείο John B. Fairchild 2019 στη Σύνοδο των CEO των κλάδων Ενδυμάτων και Λιανικού Εμπορίου, η οποία διεξάγεται στις 29 και 30 Οκτωβρίου στη Νέα Υόρκη.

Το BFC ηγείται στη βιομηχανία μέσω της δημιουργικής επιρροής και επανατοποθετεί στρατηγικά τη βρετανική μόδα στην παγκόσμια οικονομία.

